Since Thursday and throughout the weekend, movie theaters in the United States have been filled with Taylor Swift fans willing not only to see her film, but to dance to it, sing to it, take photos and participate in the festive and collective experience. what the concert exhibition has become The Eras Tour in movie theaters. And the numbers have shown it. As reported by the AMC cinema chain, which has partnered with the singer to distribute her film, it has broken records for a musical feature film: it has made 92.8 million dollars (88 million euros) in the United States alone. and another 30.7 (more than 29) from the rest of the world, with a total of 123.5 million dollars (116.5 million euros) in the 94 territories where it has been exhibited. That makes it the best musical film ever in history, surpassing Never say never, by Justin Bieber, in 2011, which raised a total of 99 million; and in the best premiere, winning This Is It by Michael Jackson, with 74.25 million in its first weekend worldwide, in 2009.

In addition, Swift’s has become the second best October premiere in the history of US movie theaters, only surpassed by three million dollars by joker, premiered in 2019, and achieved one of the best opening numbers of the year in the country. Furthermore, it may surpass it in the local data, because the definitive figures for Sunday are missing, which would make those 93 million reach 95 or 97. What it will not achieve is surpass it globally, because the joker by Joaquin Phoenix achieved a total of almost 250 million dollars (237 at the current exchange rate, without inflation adjustments; 284 adjusting it). A multitude of distributors and movie theater owners have declared to the American specialized press that, with the actors’ strike very present and few powerful premieres so far, The Eras Tour It has been a huge respite for their accounts.

This weekend the rooms have been filled with young people dressed in the style swiftie who have spent the two and a half hours of the feature film standing, dancing, singing, shouting and even taking photographs and videos at the screens, with much more lax rules than in a usual film. Posters have been given away at the entrance to the venues, and plastic cups and buckets of popcorn with the singer’s image have also swept sales, sold out in many establishments. The Pennsylvania-born artist has taken her successful concert tour to movie theaters (she has already given more than fifty in the US and has more than 100 left in the rest of the world for almost the entire next year) but also the atmosphere that is breathed in their concerts. She and she has done it practically alone. She has counted on film director Sam Wrench to shape it into a film and to shorten her show into half a dozen songs, but she has had no further intermediaries. It alone has partnered with AMC for distribution, without having platforms, producers or publicists. In fact, she only announced the release a couple of weeks before it hit theaters, and there have been no announcements or publicity, other than what makes her her own legion of fans.

Several Taylor Swift fans collect a poster at the entrance of a room to see her ‘The Eras Tour’ in Mexico City, on October 13, 2023. ALEXANDRE MENEGHINI (REUTERS)

The successful concert has been seen in some 4,500 movie theaters in 94 countries, and in many of them it has been number one at the box office. This has been the case of Spain, Mexico, Colombia, Argentina, Chile, Ecuador, Colombia, Peru, the United Kingdom and Ireland, France, Italy, Germany, Portugal and Australia. There are countries that it has not yet reached, due to strategy or because it has not had time to pass the legal qualification filters, such as Brazil (where, for example, it lands on November 3 and where there are half a dozen Swift concerts at the end of the month), Indonesia, Turkey, India or South Korea, so there will continue to be good data for the singer in the coming weekends. In some countries, such as the United States, the distributor AMC has followed the strategy that it can only be seen during the afternoons of Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays.

Taylor Swift herself, 33, went to the premiere world of your The Eras Tour last Wednesday in Los Angeles, where it closed a shopping center and the dozen theaters of its adjacent movie theater. The singer took a photo with dozens of fans and greeted room by room with the more than 2,000 people present, whom she had personally chosen to be there, thanking them for their support during these months of tour (it began in March in Arizona) and also throughout of the 17 years he has been making music. “I’ve always had a great time doing this,” she said in one of the rooms, where this newspaper was present. “I can’t believe I’ve managed to carve out a career in music, I’ve always had a great time doing it, but I’ve never had a better time in my life than with The Eras Tour”. His fans seem to think the same.

