Taylor Swift hits all ten top 10 spots on the Billboard Hot 100 in a week

32-year-old American singer Taylor Swift has set a new record on the Billboard Hot 100 chart. informs The Hollywood Reporter.

The musical compositions of the artist from the new album Midnights took the first ten positions in the weekly chart. It is reported that such a record was set for the first time in 64 years.

Canadian rapper Drake came closest to such indicators, with nine tracks in the top ten in 2021.

Swift released her tenth studio album titled Midnights on 21 October. The disc includes 13 new tracks, which the singer called “the story of 13 sleepless nights scattered throughout my life.”

Later, Taylor Swift’s album was named the best-selling record of 2022. Within days of its release, it sold over a million copies in the US.