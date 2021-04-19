Taylor Swift continues to enjoy success after success in the competitive music industry. This time, the pop star born in Pennsylvania managed to position three of her albums in a row at number one in sales in the United Kingdom and with it, the North American managed to break a record that The Beatles kept for 55 years.

After winning the most important award given by the ceremony of the Grammy awards, the 31-year-old singer has just rewritten the history of the official UK charts this third week of April 2021.

The album Fearless reached the top of the list of official albums on the island, and thus put an end to one of the achievements of the quartet made up of the legendary John Lennon, Paul McCartney, George Harrison and Ringo Starr. Taylor Swift’s new record was confirmed from the Official Charts Company.

Despite the coronavirus pandemic, Taylor Swift has been quite active and after releasing Folklore and Evermore, she was finally able to re-record one of her first albums, Fearless, after a business move with Scooter Braun, in which she lost the rights to her first albums. songs.

Scooter Braun, manager of pop artists like Ariana Grande, Justin Bieber and Demi Lovato, got the first Swift songs after negotiating with his old label Big Machine Records, causing Taylor to not be able to re-record those songs until he is not one year old. since signing.

Despite the controversy that was generated among the singer-songwriter’s fans, the agreement was legal, so the artist had to wait until the deadline to recover her first works, recording her albums again to regain her possession. songs.

Taylor Swift, latest news:

LR Shows Newsletter

Subscribe here to the Espectáculos La República newsletter and receive from Monday to Saturday in your email the most outstanding news of national and international entertainment, as well as the topics that are trending on social networks.