More than 100 million Americans are expected to watch Super Bowl 58 this Sunday (11.Feb.2024). The NFL (National Football League) grand final will pit the AFC champion, Kansas City Chiefs, and the NFC champion, San Francisco 49ers, face to face.

One of the stars of the decision, however, is not an athlete nor will he perform in the halftime show. It's Taylor Swift. The 34-year-old singer is highly anticipated at the match. She dates Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce – the couple is seen in public since September 2023.

Taylor's relationship, which includes 280 million followers only on his Instagram profile, and Kelce made an impact that goes beyond the oval ball. Read some examples below:

Taylor boosted the brand value of the Chiefs and the NFL by US$331.5 millionaccording to Apex Marketing Group. The survey considers mentions of the singer in printed and digital media outlets, TV, radio and social networks since the artist's first appearance in a Chiefs game, on September 24th. After that, it gives a dollar value for each quote;

the number of women watching the NFL grew 9% from last season to the current one, and the number of men, 6%;

the NFL recorded its best numbers among female viewers since it began tracking in 2000;

the singer wore a custom Chiefs jacket made by Kristin Juszczyk – she gained more than 500 thousand followers on her social media profiles. Coincidentally, Kristin is married to Kyle Juszczyk, fullback for the 49ers, the Chiefs' Super Bowl opponent;

sales of the Chiefs uniform with Kelce's name and number had a 400% jump after Taylor's first appearance at the stadium.

There was also an increase in the number of viewers for the American Conference final. Last season, 34.3 million of fans saw the duel between Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars. In 2024, 50.4 million watched the Chiefs' victory over the Buffalo Bills. However, as Chiefs X Bills is the AFC's biggest rivalry at the moment, a rise in viewership was to be expected.

Read more about Super Bowl 58:

TAYLOR SWIFT X MAGA

The American singer and Kelce became targets of conspiracy theories among the most radical Republican voters donald trump. In addition to Taylor herself, the allegations are related to the Super Bowl and this year's US presidential election, scheduled for November 5th.

According to supporters of Maga (an acronym in English for “Make America Great Again”, a slogan used in the Trump campaign that means, in Portuguese, “Make America Great Again”), Taylor and Kelce are part of a Democratic Party strategy to get the NFL audience to vote for Joe Biden. O “apex” This strategy would reportedly be demonstrated during the Super Bowl.

After the Kansas City Chiefs' victory over the Baltimore Ravens in the AFC final, on January 28, Mike Crispihost of the pro-Trump podcast “Mike Crispi Unafraid”, stated on his account on X (formerly Twitter) that Kelce's team's achievement was “manipulated”.

“The NFL is completely rigged to benefit the Kansas City Chiefs, Taylor Swift and Mr. Pfizer (Travis Kelce). All to spread Democratic propaganda. I'm already warning you: Chiefs win, go to the Super Bowl, Taylor Swift appears at the halftime show and 'supports' Joe Biden with Kelce in the middle of the field. All of this is an operation from day 1”he said.

Vivek Ramaswamy, former candidate for the Republican Party nomination for the White House, who dropped out of the race to support Trump, made similar statements in your X account (former Twitter) when replying to a user.

“I wonder who will win the Super Bowl next month. And I wonder if there will be major presidential support coming from a culturally supported artificial couple this fall. It's just some crazy speculation, we'll see how it develops over the next 8 months.”said on January 29.

Trump supporters also spread the theory that Taylor is a “secret agent” of the Pentagon. The presenter of Fox NewsJesse Watter, he said in January, during his program “Jesse Watters Primetime”, what “About 4 years ago, the Pentagon’s psychological operations unit encouraged NATO [​​Organização do Tratado do Atlântico Norte] to turn Taylor Swift into an asset to combat online misinformation.”.

According to the presenter, the American singer's attempts to encourage fans to vote would be further evidence that she has some type of agreement with the current US government.

In September 2023, Taylor posted a message on her Instagram account encouraging her followers to register to vote. The publication resulted in 35,000 new electoral registrations, according to information from NPR.

US Department of Defense Deputy Press Secretary Sabrina Singh refuted the theory.

2020 ELECTIONS

In the 2020 presidential election, Taylor publicly supported the candidacy of Joe Biden and Kamala Harris. In your X accountshe shared at the time that she had given a magazine interview V Magazine to talk about the reasons that led her to support the Democrats.

At interviewshe said the change Americans needed most was “elect a president who recognizes that black people deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be recognized and included”.

“Everyone deserves a government that takes global health risks seriously and puts the lives of its population first. The only way we can begin to improve things is to choose leaders who are willing to face these problems and find ways to solve them.”continued.

According to a report from New York Times published on January 29, Biden's campaign hopes the support will be repeated in this year's elections.