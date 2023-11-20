Taylor Swift continues to triumph in music worldwide. The singer is presenting her international tour ‘The Eras Tour’ and has recently become the woman who has received the most awards in the history of music. Billboard Awards. In this way, the singer becomes the most awarded woman in the entire history of this musical event. The first place at a general level is disputed with another artist. Here, we tell you all the details.

Taylor Swift is a famous American singer. Photo: Instagram

What awards has Taylor won in the latest edition of Billboard?

Taylor Swift has become the most successful woman at the awards gala Billboard 2023. This latest edition was held in Los Angeles, United States, where dozens of artists gathered to celebrate the best of music. The singer was the main winner, winning 10 awards in various categories. Here is the list of all her awards:

best artist

Best female artist

Best Billboard Top 200 Artist

best radio song

Best song sales

Best artist on Billboard’s Global 200

Best Global Artist (Excl. US)

Best Female Country Artist

Best sales for the song Anti-Hero.

Best Top Hot 100 Songwriter.

Taylor Swift is doing her ‘The eras tour’. Photo: Instagram

Which artist is the only one who beats Taylor on the list?

After the new 10 awards for Taylor Swift, the singer tied overall with singer Drake. They are the most decorated artists in Billboard history.

The artist could not be present to collect her awards live because she is currently touring various Latin American countries with her ‘The eras tour’. Her last live show was in the city of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

