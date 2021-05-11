Without a doubt, in the last decade Taylor Swift has been one of the most successful artists. And despite the large number of awards she has achieved thanks to her talent, the singer is still making history. This time, the Annual British Phonographic Industry Awards (Brit Awards) gave him the Global Icon accolade.

The organizers announced her election, also highlighting her role as an activist. “His career is unmatched and his music and influence have resonated with millions of people. around the world, using their platform to highlight many global issues, such as their recently recognized work promoting acceptance of the LGBTQ community, ”an official statement reads.

In 2020, Swift released the albums Folklore and Evermore; Thanks to this, it quickly managed to position itself among the main references of the public. This 2021 has not been different, since with the premiere of Fearless, a re-recording of a previous album, it has managed to break a Beatles record: it was located with three consecutive productions in the first place of sales.

“Home is where the heart is, but God I love the UK”He wrote on his Twitter account after this achievement. Although she emerged from the country genre, the artist has achieved her greatest victories since pop.

