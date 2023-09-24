Are Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce a couple? The rumors between music and NFL football take off after today’s sighting at Arrowhead Stadium, where the Kansas City Chiefs – NFL champions – face the Chicago Bears. Taylor Swift is present in one of the boxes. The pop star, coincidentally, is sitting right next to the mother of Travis Kelce, tight end of the Chiefs and star of the attack led by quarterback Pat Mahomes. Kelce, in recent weeks, has played with statements and jokes about the nature of his relationship with the singer: “I threw the ball in both midcourt and told her ‘I saw you show off at Arrowhead on stage,'” Kelce said, referring at a concert of the star. The tightend invited Taylor Swift to ‘return’ the visit and become a spectator: mission accomplished, it seems.