Without declaring support for Biden, the singer reminded followers that US election previews will be held this Tuesday (5th March)

Singer Taylor Swift, 34, asked her fans this Tuesday (March 5, 2024) to vote in the Democratic and Republican party caucuses to choose the candidates for President of the United States in this Super Tuesday (Super Tuesday, in free translation), which brings together the largest number of simultaneous votes and delegates at stake.

In a post on Instagram, Swift reminded her followers that presidential primaries are being held in 16 states and 1 US territory this Tuesday (5th March), including Tennessee, a historically conservative state where the singer votes.

“I wanted to remind you to vote for the people who most represent you to power.”he wrote. “If you haven’t already, plan to vote today”. She included a link to the website vote.org, where people can check their voting locations and times. Swift has more than 282 million followers on the platform.

The singer, however, did not declare support for any candidate. The main ones are the former president donald trump (Republican) and the current head of the Executive, Joe Biden (democrat).

In the 2020 presidential election, Taylor publicly supported the candidacy of Biden and Kamala Harris. On her X account, she shared at the time that she had given an interview to the magazine V Magazine to talk about the reasons that led her to support the Democrats.

At interviewshe said the change Americans needed most was “elect a president who recognizes that black people deserve to feel safe and represented, that women deserve the right to choose what happens to their bodies and that the LGBTQIA+ community deserves to be recognized and included”.