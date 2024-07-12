the double event

“I’ve always been a child prodigy and already at 11 years old I felt like a diva.” Taylor Alison Swift was born in Pennsylvania, United States, on December 13, 1989, and is now the biggest pop star in the world. Her parents were such fans of the singer-songwriter James Taylor that they gave her their idol’s surname as her first name. As a child she grew up on a Christmas tree farm and once she was able to compose songs she wrote Christmas Tree Farm just in memory of childhood. Now, this artistic and marketing phenomenon arrives in Italy and it is truly “Swiftmania”

By Luca Dondoni



01:50