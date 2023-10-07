WIf you browse long enough through the catalog of the many songs that pop singer Taylor Swift has written throughout her career, you will find a few motifs that she uses frequently and over and over again. The 33-year-old American, who never tires of adding personal and private experiences and thoughts to catchy melodies in her buffet of topics, processes her relationships with men in a diary-like and public way. Quite a few ended in heartbreak – and not in the way she sings about in the fairytale fantasies of a better world in some of her other songs.

Their music and their themes are extremely well received by a loyal, mainly female audience of millions. Her fans see Taylor Swift less as an artist “driven by extreme perfectionism” like the music magazine “Rolling Stone”. But rather this: Swift serves as an ideal projection surface and a figure of identification for young women. As someone who is not bothered by the fact that her music is usually rated “neither particularly good nor particularly bad” in criticism.