Street vendors sell Taylor Swift-themed merchandise outside the Foro Sol ahead of her concert in Mexico City. Edgar Negrete (DARK ROOM)

With each scale of The Eras Tour, Taylor Swift leaves a considerable financial spill. In the case of Mexico City, where she offered four concerts last weekend, a second massive event was added, the marathon of the capital. The combined events generated an economic benefit of 1,033 million pesos (61.5 million dollars), according to estimates by the Mexico City Chamber of Commerce, Canacope Servytur.

Only the four Taylor Swift shows generated 1,011 million pesos and many of the attendees traveled from within the Republic or even from neighboring countries to see the superstar. Flights, hotels, meals, transportation, merchandise are some of the expenses they made, in addition to guided tours and purchases. For its part, the Mexico City marathon, which is organized once a year, generated a spill of 22.5 million pesos. More than 30,000 runners turned out, many also coming from out of town.

On social networks, photographs of street stalls around the Foro Sol went viral, selling tamales promoted with banners such as “Taymales Swift”, as well as the sale of “friendship bracelets”, which are part of a song by the singer-songwriter and which are They have become a ritual among those attending their concerts.

It has been said that The Eras Tour it will break the record for the largest of its kind in history, compared to tours by Michael Jackson, Madonna and Beyoncé. With its first date in March, the show that takes attendees on a journey through its 19-year career will end until November 2024. Its duration, as well as the stadiums that concentrate very high numbers of attendees, have made the production a focus of attention. Your next stop will be in Argentina.

In the Mexican capital, the event that spilled the most last year was the Formula 1 Grand Prix (GP), which coincided with the celebration of the Day of the Dead. According to Canacope, last year both events generated a spill of 15,536 million pesos (925 million dollars at the current exchange rate). This year, the GP does not coincide with the traditional Mexican celebration, since it will take place in mid-October.

