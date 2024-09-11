Taylor Swift’s is not only an endorsement of the Democratic ticket but also an attack on Trump, who used AI to make people believe that the star supported him, and on his vice president Vance, pierced by the irony of a photo on Instagram of the singer with her cat and the signature “Childless Cat Lady”, a cat lady without children, a category mistreated by Vance. «I will vote for @kamalaharris – she writes – because she fights for rights and causes that I believe need a warrior to champion them. I think she is a gifted and steady leader, and I think we could accomplish much more in this country if we were led by calm and not chaos.”

“Like many of you, I watched the debate tonight,” he writes, referring to the televised duel between Harris and Trump. “If you haven’t already,” he continues, This is a good time to research the issues at stake and the positions these candidates take on the topics that matter to you most. As a voter, I make sure to watch and read everything I can about their policy proposals and plans for this country. I recently learned that an AI-created “me” falsely endorsing Donald Trump’s presidential run was posted on his website. It really brought up my fears about AI and the dangers of spreading misinformation. It led me to the conclusion that I need to be very transparent about my actual plans for this election as a voter. The easiest way to fight misinformation is with the truth. I will be voting for Kamala Harris and Tim Walz in the 2024 presidential election.”

The star also said she was “encouraged and impressed” by the choice of “running partner @timwalz, who for decades has defended LGBTQ+ rights, in vitro fertilization and women’s right to their own bodies.” “I did my research and I made my choice. Your research is all yours and the choice is yours. I also want to say, especially to first-time voters: remember that you must be registered to vote! I also find that it is much easier to vote early. I will point out in my story where to register and find early voting dates and information“, he concludes, thus mobilizing Americans to go and vote.