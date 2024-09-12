The post with which Taylor Swifta few minutes before the end of the debate between Kamala Harris and Donald Trump announced to his 283 million followers on Instagram, his support for the Democratic candidate in view of the vote on November 5th, contained a link to the government’s voter registration site Vote.gov. A site that has seen a spike of 338,000 new visitors in the hours that followed, a spokesperson for the General Services Administration reported, quoted by MSNBC.

The superstar singer’s endorsement is shaping up to be the most significant event influencing young people under 35. Thirty percent of those in this age group admitted in a Newsweek poll that they are more likely to vote for someone Swift supports.