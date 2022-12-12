By Blake Brittain

(Reuters) – Two songwriters have dropped a lawsuit alleging singer Taylor Swift copied lyrics from them on her 2014 hit song “Shake It Off,” according to court documents released on Monday.

Sean Hall and Nathan Butler have told a federal judge in Los Angeles that they will dismiss the 2017 lawsuit definitively, meaning the case cannot be resubmitted.

The trial in the case was scheduled to begin on January 17.

Monday’s court documents, filed jointly by lawyers for Swift and the songwriters, do not say whether a settlement has been reached. Representatives of the parties did not immediately respond to requests for more information.

In “Shake It Off”, Swift sings: “the players gonna play, play, play, play, play, and the haters gonna hate, hate, hate, hate, hate”, or “the players gonna play, and the haters, hate”, in free translation.

“Playas Gon’ Play”, written by Hall and Butler, includes the phrases “playas, they gonna play, and haters, they gonna hate”, which translates as “the players, they are going to play, and the haters, are going to hate.”

Hall and Butler’s song, performed by R&B group 3LW, was released in 2001 and has charted on both the Billboard Hot 100 and MTV’s Total Request Live.

A judge threw out the case in 2018, but a US appeals court revived the lawsuit in 2019.

Swift told the court in August that she had never heard 3LW’s music before writing “Shake It Off,” and that she had heard the phrases “gamers will play” and “haters will hate” commonly used to “express the idea that someone can or should ignore negativity.”