Bruno Pavani Bruno Pavan https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/bruno-pavan/ 11/18/2023 – 15:00

Between October and November 2023, small and medium-sized digital entrepreneurs sold more than 17 thousand products related to Rebelde (RBD) and Taylor Swift. This is what an unprecedented survey carried out by Nuvemshop, a platform for creating virtual stores, points out.

“Once again, online retail SMEs have proven that it is possible to take advantage of events in favor of sales. Products related to recent musical shows by international artists in Brazil are just some of the opportunities that entrepreneurs can use strategically”, explains Marcela Orlandi, customer success manager at Nuvemshop.

+Taylor Swift in Brazil: check prices at the official tour store

Between the beginning of October and mid-November, products related to Taylor Swift’s tour recorded an increase of approximately 300% in sales, totaling more than 8,500 products sold, including t-shirts, accessories, friendship bracelets and cardigans. Furthermore, there was a 200% increase in the registration of items with the term “Taylor” registered for sale on the Nuvemshop platform, from 520 to just over 1,500.

Fans of the Mexican band RBD, from the soap opera Rebelde, purchased around nine thousand products from online SMEs, a growth of more than 3,000%. During the period, the number of these items registered for sale reached 2,300, which represents growth of more than 2,000% compared to 2022. The best-selling products in the category were ties, school-style clothing and personalized t-shirts.

For the analysis, sales made between the beginning of October and November 13, 2022 and 2023 were considered, using Nuvemshop’s database of Brazilian retailers.