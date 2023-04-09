Taylor Swift (33) and Joe Alwyn (32) have separated after a six-year relationship. That reports showbiz site Entertainment tonight . The two would have put an end to their relationship a few weeks ago.

It had already been noticed by various media that Alwyn had not been present at concerts by the American singer-songwriter lately. Swift is currently on tour. In the past, the British actor Alwyn regularly came to watch the shows of his (then) lover.

The two were rarely seen together in public anyway. The couple preferred to keep their relationship private, showbiz site reports TMZ. Alwyn and Swift would have parted ways as friends.

Declaration of love

An interesting detail is that Swift released a new song last month, ‘All the Girls’, which is seen as a declaration of love to Alwyn. However, it is not clear when the song was written and recorded.

Alwyn also co-wrote several of Swift’s songs, including “Exile,” “Betty,” “Champagne Problems,” “Coney Island,” and “Evermore.” See also Crimes | An employee stole four honey machines from the company - The crime was revealed when strange contacts started coming from abroad

The relationship with Alwyn was Swift’s most stable relationship since the singer broke through. Before that, she had relationships with singer Harry Styles, actor Jake Gyllenhaal and producer Calvin Harris, among others.