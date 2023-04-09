Singer Taylor Swift and actor Joe Alwyn have broken up after six years of dating. This was confirmed on Saturday exclusively Entertainment Tonight, and later too Magazine People, where they revealed that the separation has been friendly and “nothing dramatic”. From ET They also confirm that their separation was the reason why Joe Alwyn (32 years old, Royal Tunbridge Wells, United Kingdom) has not attended any of Taylor Swift’s tour concerts (33 years old, West Reading, Pennsylvania, USA) , The Eras Tourwhich kicked off on March 17 at the State Farm Stadium in Glendale (USA), and which has grabbed headlines for its spectacular production and, above all, for the 44 songs from all the albums of his career that he performs on just over three hours.

Swift and Alwyn have so far not commented on their breakup. Something that is not surprising, since both have been very discreet regarding their courtship, which began in 2016. And the little that has been known about their relationship in this time has been through the songs that the artist gave him. has dedicated to the actor during the time they have been together.

The exact moment they met was unclear until Taylor released the song. dressincluded in his album Reputation (2017), and which is about two people who have to have a secret relationship, hidden from the eyes of the whole world (“Our secret moments in a room full of people / They don’t have a clue about you and me.”). In the song, Taylor recounts the moment they first saw each other (“You with shaved hair / Me as a platinum blonde”). This track served Swift’s fans, who always analyze her lyrics on the internet —often, her theories are confirmed by the artist herself, who gives I like to the publications—to find out that the couple was meant to have met at the 2016 Met Gala, one of the few moments when Swift has swapped her golden blonde for a platinum blonde, and a gala that Alwyn also attended. The mystery as to why the couple did not reveal the exact date has to do with the fact that, at that time, she was still dating DJ Calvin Harris.

In an interview for the British edition of Magazine Vogue of the year 2018, when they had already been together for two years, it was Alwyn himself who was honest about the search for privacy in their relationship. In the case of the actor, his relationship with the singer catapulted him to fame over his work, being initially baptized as “Taylor’s bae” or “Taylor’s sweetheart”, something that the actor, who was beginning to make a name for himself in the acting industry, did not want to allow. In the case of Swift, all her relationships have always been in the spotlight of the media, where every romantic adventure (or misadventure) of the artist has been overanalyzed: “I think we have been very secretive successfully, and now people have taken it in,” Alwyn said.

Taylor Swift and Joe Alwyn, in New York in October 2019. Jackson Lee (GC Images)

“I understand people’s curiosity about the world we live in, about people’s private lives. Well, I don’t get it, but I know it exists,” Alwyn revealed in another interview with total films. “For me, I just don’t feel like it’s something I want to offer.”

The change in the way of relating to the media by Swift took place in 2016, when the singer ended up disappearing from social networks after her bitter controversy with the Kardashian-Wests. To get away from both traditional and digital media, the singer went to London for a while, and there she began dating Joe Alwyn. A year later, she would release her album Reputation, the artist’s darkest album and, at the same time, the one she considers the most cathartic. It deals with her relationship with fame, rumors and the image that is projected onto her. It’s definitely about her reputation, and the dark side of being a pop star.

The only bright aspect of Reputation is the one dedicated to Joe Alwyn and love. Taylor Swift acknowledged that all of the positive songs on the record were about her relationship with Alwyn. Song number five on the album is a ballad titled Delicate, In Swift, she is vulnerable and deals with her doubts before confessing her feelings to the actor, as she herself clarified. on iHeartRadio: “The idea of ​​reputation is something I play on throughout the album, but when the album starts it’s much more bombastic. It’s more like, ‘Oh, I don’t care what you say about me, I don’t care what you say about my reputation, it doesn’t matter.’ But then it gets to this point, on track five, where it’s like what happens when you meet someone you really want in your life and then you start to worry about what they may have heard about you before they met you. And you start to wonder, ‘Could something fake, like your reputation, affect something real, like this?’ And this is the first point of vulnerability on the drive.” In the lyrics, he sings: “My reputation has never been worse / So I hope you like me for who I am / We can’t make a promise now, right? / But we can make ourselves a drink”.

Since then, there have been numerous songs that Swift has dedicated to Alwyn in the six years they have been together. From loverthe theme that gave his next album its name, to the two albums he released during the pandemic, Folklore and evermorewhere the pair even collaborated on some of the tracks, with Alwyn using the pseudonym William Bowery. Folklore managed to win the Grammy for album of the year in 2021, where he also competed with evermore. In her acceptance speech, Swift dedicated a few words to her then-partner: “Joe is the first person I play every song I write for, and I had a great time writing songs with you in quarantine,” she told the receive the Grammy.

in the documentary Folklore: The Long Pond Studio Sessions, where both the artistic process and the production of the album were shown, the singer revealed how their collaboration came about: “I thought, ‘hey, this could be something weird and we might come to hate it but, since we are in quarantine and it is not happening nothing more, we try to do some song together? Alwyn is credited as a lyricist on Betty and exile, of the disk Folklore, and in Champagne Problems, Coney Island and evermore in the album evermore.

In her search for privacy and to keep her relationship out of the eyes of the people, as the singer curiously already anticipated in her first song dedicated to the actor, dress, the couple has hardly been seen on red carpets or other types of public appearances. in the documentary Miss American, released in 2020, Joe Alwyn appears only when she finishes performing at a concert. A relationship so discreet that it has even been difficult to find out that it has ended.