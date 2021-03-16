Unexpected reunion. The recent 2021 Grammy Awards ceremony allowed for an unexpected reunion between the singers Harry Styles Y Taylor Swift, who appeared at the gala.

Both artists had a brief romance between 2012 and 2013. They demonstrated the good relationship they have when captured by the cameras of Recording Academy.

In a short video that was uploaded to YouTube, they are seen chatting at the Los Angeles convention center where the show was held.

The former One Direction member approaches the table where Taylor Swift was sitting. He greets her and they talk very relaxed respecting social distancing.

This moment happened during one of the commercial breaks of the event. In social networks, fans of celebrities did not stop being touched by the scene.

Taylor Swift grateful after third consecutive Grammy

The singer continues to accumulate awards with her compositions. At the gala of the Grammys 2021 it was recognized for the third year as album of the year.

In his speech, he expressed the excitement upon receiving the statuette. “I want to thank all my collaborators. To Joe, who is the person to whom I sing for the first time all the songs that I write, I had a lot of fun writing songs with you during the quarantine, “said the singer.

“We want to thank the fans. You have joined this imaginary world that we have created and we cannot tell you how honored we are by this, ”he added.

