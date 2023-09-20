The easter eggs have begun. Taylor Swift will premiere 1989 (Taylor’s version) on October 27 of this year and his fans can’t wait to hear the new versions of his previously super successful award-winning album Grammy. But that’s not all, the new album will bring a list of unreleased songs that promise to become absolute hits.

And now all the followers of the blonde singer, also called swifties, they will be able to participate and reveal the names of these topics. Do you want to know how? Find out in the following note.

Does Taylor Swift anticipate the songs of 1989 (Taylor’s version)?

Taylor Swift joined with Google so that his fans can discover the titles of the new songs from his album 1989 (Taylor’s version) in an educational and fun way. If you want to be part of this dynamic, take the following steps:

Go to Google and type Taylor Swift in the search engine.

On the right side of the screen a “secret chest” will appear next to the results.

If you click on it, a message from Taylor Swift will appear congratulating you on having “unlocked the new tracks from The Vault.”

Next, learn the names of the songs.

What are the new songs on Taylor Swift’s new album?

Is it over now?

Suburban legends

Now that we don’t talk

Say don’t go.

