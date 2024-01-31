DThe largest music company in the world, Universal Music Group, and the short video platform Tiktok have not been able to agree on a new licensing agreement. This emerges from a statement from Universal. As a result, all songs by artists who work with Universal will no longer be available to users on the app owned by the Chinese tech group Bytedance after the current agreement expires on January 31st.

This also applies to works involving songwriters from Universal's publishing division. In total, there are several million songs, including those by stars like Taylor Swift, Olivia Rodrigo, Drake, The Weeknd, but also by Abba or the Beatles, for example. On the publishing side, Universal also represents Harry Styles, whose works are published on a Sony label. According to information from the FAZ, existing Tiktok videos with the artists' music will be retained, but in the future they will only be played without the music.

What Universal accuses Tiktok of

On Tuesday evening German time, Universal published an “open letter to the artist and songwriter community” in which the company explains its point of view. In the negotiations for a new license agreement with Tiktok, Universal insisted on three “critical points”: appropriate remuneration, protection of artists from the harmful sides of AI and online security for Tiktok users.

Tiktok offered significantly lower remuneration than what other large social media platforms paid. Tiktok also allows the platform to be “flooded” with AI songs and also supports the creation of AI works on Tiktok itself. Ultimately, the service supports the replacement of artists by AI. In Universal's opinion, Tiktok also does not do enough to combat content that is dangerous for users, “hate speech” and other things and therefore only offers an inadequate procedure for removing fake pornographic images by artists.







Tiktok said in a short statement that it was sad and disappointing that Universal “puts its own greed above the interests of its artists and songwriters” and accused the company of a “false narrative.” It was possible to conclude “artist first” agreements with “every other label or publisher”. The company signed a new “multi-year” licensing agreement with the music industry’s number three, Warner Music, in July last year. This also applies to Tiktok Music, the in-house music streaming service, which is currently available in Australia, Singapore, Mexico, Brazil and Indonesia. Of course, Universal's catalog is still missing in Australia, Singapore and Mexico. The new development is unlikely to change this for the time being.

“Universal puts its own greed above the interests of its performers and songwriters”

In general, disputes over the terms of license agreements are not uncommon. But it is the first time that Universal has pulled its catalog from a platform of this size. At the beginning of February 2021, Universal had already withdrawn its catalog from the American Tiktok competitor Triller. In May, both sides signed a new license agreement. In the case of Tiktok, with its more than a billion users, the step has a completely different scope. He's not completely without a history.