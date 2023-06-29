Taylor Swift, Abel Makkonen Tesfaye “The Weeknd” and Austin Butler are among 398 entertainment personalities invited by the Academy to be part of his select group, the agency in charge of the Oscars reported this Wednesday.

The group has accelerated its expansion to broaden the diversity among its ranks, and in recent years has invited more than a thousand new members.

According to the Academy, 40% of the class of 2023 are women, 34% represent minorities, and 52% come from 51 countries, plus the United States.

Argentine directors Ana Katz and Santiago Miter (whose “Argentina 1985” fought for the statuette this year) stand out on the list that also includes Mexican filmmaker Carlos López Estrada (“Raya and the Last Dragon”).

“The Academy is proud to welcome these artists and professionals to our membership,” its officials Bill Kramer and Janet Yang said in a statement.

“They represent extraordinary global talent across the disciplines of cinema.”

The list includes several recent nominees like Butler, Paul Mescal (“Aftersun”) and part of the cast of “Everything Everywhere at the Same Time,” Stephanie Hsu, Ke Huy Quan and designer Shirley Kurata, who assumed the wardrobe of the film.

The Academy, the main association for the Hollywood film industry, issues a single round of invitations per year.

Only members of the Academy can vote to decide the Oscars. The next ceremony will be held on March 10 in Hollywood.

