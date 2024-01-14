Youth romances do not always give the expected results. Sometimes they give even better ones. This is how Taylor Swift (Pennsylvania, 34 years old) and Selena Gomez (Texas, 31 years old) can certify it after going through the life of the Jonas Brothers. Her relationships in 2008—Swift, then 18, with Joe, now recently separated from actress Sophie Turner; Gomez, 16, with Nick, now married to Priyanka Chopra—were the subject of all the media, as was the dinner for four in August of that year in which they both met. They disappeared from their lives a few months later. But they forged an immediate alliance that, more than 15 years later, has become strong, has overcome time and distance and has left evidence of the power of support between women in the competitive and stalking world of American entertainment that, although today it timid steps in matters of feminism and sisterhood, three decades ago those friendships were taken almost as a joke.

That girl power which the Spice Girls were already talking about almost a quarter of a century ago, arrived last Sunday at the Golden Globes, where Swift, person of the year for the magazine time (and probably for many of the millions of people who have seen her at her mega concert The Eras Tourboth live and in theaters), was seen on the red carpet thanks to his nomination in a category created this year and practically expressly for her and for Barbie, which won that award, the best box office achievement. But on the carpet, at the gala and in the media, the singer boasted of her friendship. Not only with Gomez, nominated for her role as Mabel Mora in the series Only murders in the building, but also with the actress Keleigh Sperry, with whom he arrived arm in arm and sat at the table, as well as the nominee Jennifer Lawrence and the award-winning Emma Stone, whom he encouraged relentlessly. As Stone has said, they have known each other for more than 15 years and have always connected; In fact, recently the singer has published a song called When Emma Falls In Love (When Emma Falls in Love), and throughout the awards season, in which she promotes poor creaturesStone keeps receiving questions about whether she is that Emma, ​​to which she cryptically responds: “Ask Taylor.”

All of them are part of her group of famous friends. She has left behind her gang from five years ago, made up mainly of models, to focus on women in their thirties who have been building her success with work for years. Among them are also the actresses Blake Lively, Zoe Kravitz and Lena Dunham and the musician sisters Haim, who have been opening acts for her concerts.

In the case of Gomez and Swift, their bond goes beyond Hollywood and the public. Both have supported each other on dozens of occasions: Gomez has sung on her friend's previous tours, and went to a current concert in Texas with her little sister, and Swift accompanied her a couple of years ago at the premiere of her documentary and has invited her to appear in videos like the one Bad Blood. But they have also privately celebrated birthdays, Fourth of July parties, special occasions. “I've never fit in with a cool group of girls who were famous,” Gomez, who began her career as a Disney star as a child, said in an interview with Rolling Stone in November 2022. “My only real friend in the industry is Taylor, so I remember feeling like I didn't fit in.” “I'm proud of you, I love you forever,” the singer said of her then, following the release of Gomez's documentary about her mental health.

Selena Gomez and Taylor Swift at the premiere of 'A Modern Cinderella', starring the actress, in Los Angeles, California, in September 2008. John Shearer (Getty Images)

They both admit that they are like sisters and talk almost daily. Gomez even said a few years ago that she shows the singer and her parents her new music so they can advise her, and vice versa. “Taylor put me Fearless [su segundo álbum, lanzado en noviembre de 2008] before it came out. And I remember that feeling because we have been best friends ever since. And to see where I am and for her to see where I am is beautiful, it is incredible,” she said in one radio interview in 2019. And that, as both have explained, they have many stories, moments in which they have helped each other and quotes in common that they do not always share on their networks. In January 2020, in a long interview with WSJ. Magazinethe newspaper magazine Wall Street Journal, Gomez explained that there was a feeling between them “with the quality of brotherhood.” “Since I met her I knew that she would have her support,” she said. “She has always been there for me in unexpected ways. Take a plane because I'm hurt and I'm going through something. Things that have happened with my family. Year after year and in every moment of my life she has shown me that she is one of the best friends in the world. “We don't agree on everything, but we always respect each other.”

That union became more than evident on Sunday, January 7, at the Golden Globe Awards, with both nominees chatting animatedly in the ballroom of the Beverly Hilton hotel. The cameras did not stop focusing on them, during the gala and in the intermissions, and above all, some images in which they gossiped expressively with Keleigh Sperry went around the world. According to some (many, in fact), Gomez told her friends that she had approached actor Timothée Chalamet, nominated for Wonka, and that his partner, businesswoman Kylie Jenner, younger sister of the Kardashians, had opposed it. The faces of the three friends were a poem and instantly became viral and then memes. Gomez has denied the major in a response to a medium on Instagram: “Nooo, I was telling Taylor that two of my friends had hooked up. “No one cares.” Only the three of them know the truth. As is usual in Pennsylvania's circle, her friends do not talk about her (or little, and always well) and do not reveal information about her life or her romances, family, or work. Discretion is law.

On the night of the Globes, the third in contention, the most unknown in the photo, was Keleigh Teller. Born Sperry, she is an actress and wife of actor Miles Teller, and a regular in the photos that Swift has shared for a couple of years. Although they have known each other since at least 2018, their friendship intensified in 2021, when she and her husband appeared precisely playing a couple at a wedding in the video clip I Bet You Think About Me, by Swift. Since then she has been seen together on many occasions, dinners, birthdays… especially this past 2023. In addition to being a friend of hers, Teller is a fan of the singer, as she demonstrates in a review of her TikTok account (with 710,000 followers), where each of her videos has a song by the artist in the background. For her birthday, Teller gave her a huge ring, and confirmed that it was she, and not Travis Kelce, the singer's boyfriend, who had given it to her to silence the rumors in the press.

Precisely that video clip with which their friendship was forged was co-written and directed by actress Blake Lively, another of Swift's closest friends, one of the closest in her circle and with whom it is very common to see her going out, going to dinner or even in the football stadiums where he goes to watch Kelce's games. Some games thanks to which she is now becoming good friends with other girlfriends and wives of soccer players like Brittany Mahomes, the wife of the famous quarterback and Kansas City Chiefs star Patrick Mahomes; or Lyndsay Bell, partner of tight end Blake Bell. In October, Lively and her husband, actor Ryan Reynolds, as well as actor Hugh Jackman, accompanied the singer to the stands at MetLife Stadium in New Jersey to see Kelce.

The friendship with Lively has been going on for almost a decade, when they met in Australia in December 2015, during the album tour. 1989 Of the singer. Just half a year later, Lively and Reynolds attended Swift's Fourth of July party. Since then, their friendship has been inspiring for both of them, so much so that the artist has featured the couple's daughters in her songs, both real and figurative. James makes a small cameo at the beginning of his song Georgeous; and the names Betty, James and Inez appear in the song Betty. “You're kidding? I would do anything for that woman,” commented Reynolds on a red carpet at the end of 2022, talking about how both he and his wife and daughters listened to her music continuously at home.

Hence they spend time together, in private or in public, as happened at the Chiefs game, one of the first where Swift came to support her partner and in which she showed herself supported by her people. In addition to the film marriage, there were also the singer Sabrina Carpenter, who has opened part of Swift's tour, and the British actress Sophie Jones. The same one who has been married for four years to Joe Jonas, with whom she is in the middle of a divorce and who has ended up looking for temporary refuge in the midst of the bitter legal process in New York, precisely in a house that Swift has lent her so that she can spend time with their daughters. Young loves rarely survive; female sorority usually goes much further.