Attention swiftiesTaylor Swift could win a Oscar in the future. The singer can be nominated for the prestigious statuette due to one of her latest works, “All Too Well: The Short Film”, in the category of best live action short film, according to what was published by The Hollywood Reporter.

The singer-songwriter would have already contacted a “first-rate consulting company to guide the awards campaign (of the project)”, says the aforementioned medium.

What Oscars could be nominated for “All Too Well: The Short Film”?

Swift’s short film premiered online and was screened at AMC Lincoln Square in New York City on November 12. Unfortunately, for the singer of “Net”, the release date makes the project ineligible for the Academy Awards’ best picture category, since the tapes must be released no earlier than the calendar year before the Oscar ceremony, according to THR.

However, the eligibility window for best live-action short is different, running from October 1, 2021 to September 30, 2022, making Taylor’s directorial debut a contender.

Despite this, no representative of the Academy Awards has spoken about a future nomination for “All Too Well: The Short Film”.

Why did Taylor Swift decide to record “All Too Well: The Short Film”?

Swift wrote and directed the 13-minute video set to and inspired by the 10-minute remake of her award-winning track “All Too Well,” which appears on her latest re-released album, “Red” (Taylor’s Version). The premiere of the song was in 2012.

Before the short film was released on Youtube, the singer held a private screening for her fans in New York City. She here she was presented along with the stars of the project, the star of “Stranger Things”, Sadie Sinkand the actor of “Teen Wolf” Dylan O’Brien.

Both interpreters were very committed to the moving project and even encouraged viewers to get excited about what they saw, reaching the point to give them ‘preventive handkerchiefs’ so that they could let their feelings flow during the projection.

What did Taylor Swift think about “All Too Well: The Short Film”?

Taylor sang “All Too Well” (10 minute version) live after the screening of the short film and reflected on this project with the press that arrived at the event.

“ A record label did not choose this song as a single. We never made a video for her. This was a song that started as one more on the album. And (the fans) went and made it what it is now ”, noted Taylor.

What is “All Too Well: The Short Film” about?

According to legend, “All Too Well” would have been inspired by a devastating breakup that Swift endured more than a decade ago. The singer’s fans believe that the theme would be inspired by her separation from Jake Gyllenhaal.

This rumor gained more strength when it was noted that the protagonists of the short film are 19 and 30 years old, the same age difference as Taylor and the actor from “Brokeback Mountain”. Also, the accent and movements that Dylan O’Brien performed in the film uncannily resemble Jake’s.

The film tells the story of a passionate and innocent romance, filled with travel and warm moments near a lake and, of course, the infamous scarf that the male lead kept after one of their first encounters. The garment in question is already a popular figure on the internet and has caused many Swift fans to refer to Gyllenhaal as the “scarf stealer”.

The story continues and shows us the low points of the relationship. The protagonist and her partner get into a heated argument after he, apparently embarrassed to be with her, dropped her hand at a dinner with her friends. Faced with her claims, he describes the situation as stupid and her reaction as ridiculous and selfish.

When the relationship ends, we see her celebrating her 21st birthday surrounded by friends and no family, but no boyfriend. The story ends 13 years later, when the heroine (now an adult and successful, played by a redheaded Swift) promotes a new book, while her ex watches through a window, still wearing her old scarf.

What do Sadie Sink and Dylan O’Brien think about working on “All Too Well: The Short Film”?

The actress of “Strangers Things” highlighted having been part of such a famous and special project for a large number of people. “From start to finish, this has been such a surreal experience, and I’m so glad we can finally share this with everyone,” Sink admitted.

For his part, O’Brien joked that he was “sorry” for playing the bad guy, adding, “Taylor is a genius and she’s the most beautiful person in the world. This is really special. I’m still recovering, I can’t. I don’t even think so. Thank you for letting me be a part of this.”