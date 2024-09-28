A few minutes from the end of the first debate against former Republican President Donald Trump, Taylor Swift announced with a post on Instagram – where almost 285 million people follow her – her support for Kamala Harris in the US presidential race. But as Trump predicted, the record-breaking pop star’s endorsement of the Democratic candidate could have negative consequences on her popularity.



the case Taylor Swift and the cat shot for the Democrats: “I will vote for Harris”. Trump: “He will pay a price for this” 11 September 2024

Calling herself one childless cat ladyor a “childless cat lady”, an expression used by Trump’s vice-presidential candidate JD Vance to denigrate women who do not have children, Swift expressed her support for Harris with a long post on Instagram that portrays her posing with a cat in arm. The singer explained the choice to vote for her «because she fights for rights and causes that I believe need a warrior to defend them. I believe she is a leader with a steady hand and I believe we can achieve much more in this country if we are guided by calm and not chaos.”

According to a survey by New York Times, Philadelphia Inquirer And Siena College conducted September 11-16, “44 percent of likely voters nationwide have favorable opinions of the music star, 34 percent unfavorable.”

The Times She had never polled voters about Swift before, but her decision appears to have quickly divided Americans: Among Democrats, 70 percent view her favorably compared to 23 percent of Republicans.