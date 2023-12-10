Taylos Swift, a phenomenon with 51 million records sold

Taylor Swift, 33 years old born in Pennsylvania, country singer, global and complex phenomenon, practically the most formidable global money machine with 51 million records sold. His fans in America are 52% women and 48% men, largely millennials, white, from the suburbs and Democrats. Forbes and Bloomberg, who estimated her fortune in 2023 at $1.1 billion (double compared to 2022), consider her the fifth most powerful woman in the world and people point to her as the most exciting person of the year, crowned even from the cover of Time. The California Department of Economics estimated that his six concerts this summer pumped something like $320 million into the state economy. And the Federal Reserve declared that the singer’s activity will bring a return of 5 billion dollars to the American economy.



Taylor Swift, the Swifteconomics studied at Berkeley, Stanford and Harvard

It’s Swiftconomics, an economic-musical mix, studied even by the most prestigious universities such as Berkeley, Stanford and Harvard. The artist speaks only through her songs (around 250 in a 17-year career). If it were up to her, the newspapers might close because she rarely gives interviews, she doesn’t speak and doesn’t make statements. After all, what need does he have to talk when he reaches almost 500 million followers through social media. Without forgetting the 26 billion listeners on Spotify and the first place in the ratings for 2023 on Amazon and Apple. What are the reasons for this unstoppable tsunami of successes? Two in particular: the music composed and sung in her 17-year career, with songs (which had been sold to her and which she re-recorded with determination) and her immense tour “The Eras Tour”. A mega tour of almost 150 concerts which so far (66 concerts) has raised 1.3 billion dollars and created a revenue of over 5000 with an average of over 66000 spectators.

Taylor Swift, like King Midas, creates gold wherever she passes

Swift seems like King Midas, where he arrives he moves the economy of the cities: housing, plane tickets, consumption, restaurants, etc. She was born in Pennsylvania to Andrea, marketing manager of an advertising agency, and Scott, then vice president of Merrill Lynch. Discovered by a producer, Scott Borchetta, before the age of 16, she released her first self-titled album with his production company, Big Machine. And from then on only rapid successes at the same level as Bruce Springsteen and Bob Dylan. And now with these levels of fame, success and money (1 billion dollars) who will be a singer, which she declared to Time (a rarity) that “This is the proudest, happiest I have ever felt, and the most creative and free I have ever been.” The tour will soon continue in Japan and then in Singapore, Australia, France, Sweden, United Kingdom, Germany, North America and Canada. The rest is still shrouded in mystery.

