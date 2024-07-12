Taylor Swift and the lights at San Siro, Era Tour lights up two nights at the Meazza

Lights at San Siro for a sensational event: no Milan-Inter derby this time, nor Champions League final. The Meazza pitch – after seven historic concerts by Vasco Rossi – is about to host the record-breaking pop star, Taylor Swift. Double date, the July 13th and 14th (the only two Italian dates of The Era Tour, which includes all the “eras” of his musical career, from country to pop to indie folk, including collaborations with hip-hop artists). Needless to say, tickets for the show – expected to last 3 and a half hours for 44 songs – are unobtainable and the stadium will be sold out.



Taylor Swift, the pop star of music records who even beat Elvis Presley

But the 34-year-old singer was born in West Reading, Pennsylvania (on December 13, 1989 and… by the way: 13 is her lucky number) it is a phenomenon that goes beyond music, to its historic sales record (200 million copies globally between albums and digital singles), rather than in the charts (solo artist with the most weeks – 74 total – spent at number one on the Billboard 200 chart in history ahead of a certain Elvis Presley who stopped at 67), four Grammys for best album or to international recognitions – from Artist of the Decade (in 2019) to ‘Person of the Year’ awarded to her by Times (2023).

Taylor Swift (photo Lapresse)



Taylor Swift and Swiftonomics: Over $4 Billion Impact on US GDP

If you do the math from an economic point of view, the Eras Tour that is bringing Taylor Swift to San Siro is the most profitable tour ever with over a billion dollars in takingsdetaching Elton John with his Farewell Yellow Brick Road (over 939 million dollars). The latest concert film by the American pop star? It earned $261.6 million, beating Michael Jackson’s $261.2 million with This Is It. But Taylor Swift is also a money machine for the world that revolves around her: it has been calculated with the economic impact of his 53 concerts increased the US GDP by 4.3 billion dollars in 2023. “Swiftonomics”, according to the Federal Reserve which studied the phenomenon.

Taylor Swift at San Siro? Over 176 million impact on the Milanese economy

From the States to Milan: according to Confcommercio the overall economic impact of the two Taylor Swift concerts will be 176.6 million euroswith 128 thousand people expected at the events at San Siro and the consequent impact on accommodation (for those arriving from outside), catering services, tickets for the concert itself and the use of local transport.

Taylor Swift and American Politics Towards USA 2024… Watch Out Trump (“She’s Cute But She Hates Me)

Taylor Swift and Politics: What Does a Global Pop Star Have to Do with the Events of the White House? Very. In 2018, the Pennsylvania singer took a stand against Donald Trump. Last September, a single post on social media convinced 35,000 young Americans to register on the Vote.org electoral platform. And many experts believe it could also influence the presidential vote on November 5, 2024: “I think she’s cute, very cute! I think she’s very cute… I’ve heard she’s very talented”the words recently spoken by Trump about the singer: “Really, it is exceptionally beautiful.” And then he admits that he doesn’t think like her: “I think she’s liberal and probably doesn’t like Trump.”added The Donald.

Taylor Swift, the friendship bracelet phenomenon

Music, business, politics. But let’s not forget the impact that Taylor Swift – half a billion followers on social media – has had on her audience. Between a social phenomenon and a human bond that unites a global star with tens of millions of fans. And on this front the phenomenon of ‘friendship bracelets’ is significant. A trend that began in the fall of 2022 when the singer’s tenth album, Midnights, was released. A verse from fifth song, You’re on Your Own, Kid it goes like this: «So, make friendship bracelets, seize the moment and savor it.». Taylor’s supporters didn’t need to be told twice: they were initially born as an exchange between schoolmates and friends, then social networks – TikTok, YouTube and Instagram – led to a global diffusion transforming them into collectibles.

Taylor Swift Friendship Bracelets



And today, the Swifties are meeting a few hours before the concert to get to know each other, exchange opinions on their beloved pop star’s favorite songs and exchange bracelets as a sign of friendship. (on the wrist the good rules of… ‘etiquette‘ recommend having at least three) and a common passion for music. It was said that they are collector’s items (but be careful, most of them are affordable), because now there are various shapes: from the simplest ones with woven strings and fabrics, to models with beads, resins or plastics modeled in the shape of a little heart. Up to the friendship bracelets with letters of the alphabet that bear their name, that of their beloved Taylor Swift and with titles, phrases and quotes from her songs.

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce, a love in the name of… friendship bracelets

Taylor Swift and Travis Kelce (photo Lapresse)



Final note. American football player Travis Kelce, Taylor Swift’s latest love, tells the legend that…he would have won her over by making a bracelet with her cell phone number, to arrange a meeting. Although he was unable to give it to her personally, the bracelet somehow reached her and from there they started dating…

Taylor Swift, the 22 Hat Tradition and Easter Eggs

There is a tradition in Taylor Swift concerts that fans know well and that began with the first date of the Record Tour, on March 17 in Glendale, Arizona. The singer chooses a fan from the audience and gives him the black felt hat that she wears while singing the song “22”. A very sweet moment. Among the lucky ones, on the dates in Los Angeles, also Bianka Bryant, daughter of Kobe Bryant. Without forgetting the Easter Eggsusually focused on the lyrics of the songs: in each song there are references that are not specified, and that Taylor Swift wants her fans to discover, after carefully analyzing each word.