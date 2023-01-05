Hold on tight because the figure is really shocking: here are all the details

Over the past few hours the name of Taylor Mega returned to occupy the pages of the main gossip newspapers. The reason? Guest of Morning 5, one of the most loved influencers on the web has revealed the earnings obtained by working with social networks. Brace yourselves because the figure is nothing short of incredible!

How much does Taylor Mega make with her job influencers? The influencer herself took care of satisfying the curiosity of the most curious who, as a guest of Morning 5, revealed its earnings. Needless to say the words of the former castaway dell‘Island of the Famous they caught everyone’s attention. Let’s find out why together.

There figure that Taylor Mega gets working with social media is incredible. In the program conducted by Federica Panicucci and Francesco Vecchi, the influencer confessed that, with a single post shared on her Instagram page, she can earn from 8 thousand to 40 thousand euros.

For a post shared on Instagram, Tylor Mega gets paid by brand for which he works. Needless to say, the figure revealed by the former castaway left everyone speechless. In addition to making this revelation, Taylor confessed to Morning 5 that these results have come after a long time commitment and work.

But that’s not all. Perhaps not everyone knows that social networks, and especially Instagram, are not the only source of income for Taylor Mega. TO Morning 5 she herself has revealed that she also owns some companies, like a beauty center in Milan or a fitness application for smartphones. The app helps people train together with her.

This is what the influencer revealed about his earnings:

I also worked three jobs to try to earn more. It’s not that you become an influencer and the money comes in an avalanche, initially you have to invest.

With these words, therefore, Tylor Mega confessed that what people see is not always easy.