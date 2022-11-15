On the occasion of an interview given to the radio program Turquoise, Taylor Mega has become the protagonist of burning revelations about some of the competitors of the Big Brother VIP. In particular, the influencer spoke of the brief relationship with Alberto De Pisis and the flirtation with Sofia Giaele. Let’s find out all the statements of him together.

Taylor Mega leaves all her fans speechless. Recently the famous TV personality has returned to occupy the center of the gossip. This time to make her the protagonist of a gossip were some shocking statements which she herself released on the occasion of ainterview to Turquoise.

First, the model indulged in some hot confessions on Albert DePisis with whom he would live a short relationship:

Alberto has always been gay, he has never looked at a woman with interest. Then a few years ago we were in Cortina, we looked at each other and something clicked. We were best friends so he was awkward I didn’t know how to tell him. I took his hand and put it on a specific spot, bluntly. He got excited.

As the showgirl claims, her relationship with Alberto De Pisis was short but intense. However, she herself admitted that she still tries jealousy for her ex boyfriend:

A beautiful story was born, which lasted about two months. Then it ended because I’m a bit peculiar girl… but I’m still jealous when I see him with other women.

Instead, regarding Sophia JaelTaylor claimed to have had a flirting with gieffina during her marriage to Bradford. These were hers words: