Does Taylor Mega have a new boyfriend? The influencer, after the end of her story with Tony Effe, had been won alongside another rapper but the flirtation had never been confirmed. Now, from her Instagram stories, a mysterious man appears with whom she exchanges affectionate affairs: “It’s a long story, I’ll tell you,” said Taylor Mega.

Taylor Mega has found love again? The beautiful influencer, after closing his story with Tony Effe, the rapper of the Dark Polo Gang, has been at the center of gossip for several flirt that have been attributed to her: first the one with another 19-year-old rapper, and then the one with a Monza player, with whom she had been seen in the clubs of Ibiza.

Up Instagram, however, a new male presence has sprung up alongside Taylor Mega. The influencer posted some stories where he is in the pool with a group of friends, albeit later Taylor he dives embraced to a man, with which it also exchanges tender kisses and effusions in the water.

A very romantic scene, which was also accompanied by the song chosen by Taylor Mega: “Tuttecose” by Gazzelle and Mara Sattei.

Taylor Mega: Admits she is in love

Obviously when the followers of Taylor Mega they saw her stories they started asking the influencer who was the guy who was in attitudes with her. From his hotel room Taylor did not deny the love story, choosing, however, not to give further details on:

“But what are they romantic today? Anyway, nothing, I know that I owe you explanations but it is one it’s a long story and troubled, one day I will tell you about it! ”.

Taylor Mega, then, she said she was studded with direct messages after the stories she published, even if, among the many comments of the curious, there was also some of sincere affection towards her: