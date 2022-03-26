Colombian police are investigating the possibility that the death of Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is linked to drug use. Investigators were at the Casa Medina hotel to collect evidence and testimonies from colleagues and staff who had contact with the musician in the hours before his death. Security camera recordings were also collected, local newspaper El Tiempo reported.

Taylor Hawkins was 50 years old and was found dead in his room at the Casa Medina hotel in Bogotá this Friday (25). The artist was with the rest of the rock group to perform at the Estéreo Picnic festival. The cause of death has not yet been revealed, according to the newspaper O Globo.

“The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the band members wrote on Twitter.

Colombian newspapers reported that Taylor had disappeared hours before the performance in the Colombian capital and bandmates went to look for him in his hotel room. Employees would have knocked on the door and, as there was no answer, entered the room and Taylor Hawkins was unconscious. Doctors were called but were unable to revive the drummer.

According to the newspaper El Tiempo, Taylor Hawkins would have felt chest pains several times and called the hotel staff, who sent an ambulance, but when they arrived, the musician was already dead.

+ Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins dies at 50

After an overdose in 2001, Taylor was in a coma for two weeks in hospital. He admitted that he had a problem with alcohol and other drugs in testimony to the documentary “Foo Fighters – Back & Forth”. “I thought to be a rocker you had to be Keith Richards,” he said. In another interview, from 2018, he recalled the episode, but said he wasn’t exactly an “addict”.

“I went to a lot of parties. Not a junkie per se, but I was partying. There was a year when the parties got a little too heavy. Thank God, at some point this guy gave me the wrong stuff in the wrong dose one night, and I woke up thinking, ‘What the hell happened?’ This was a real turning point for me”, declared the musician, according to O Globo.

A statement from the Colombian festival Estéreo Picnic, in which the band would perform on Friday (25), informs that the band has canceled the South American tour, including the show at Lollapalooza Brasil. The Foo Fighters show would end Lollapalooza, in São Paulo, this Sunday (27).

know more

+ Omicron: Unexpected symptom of infection in children worries medical teams

+ Mercadão de SP vendors threaten customers with fruit scam

+ Video: Mother is attacked on social media for wearing tight clothes to take her son to school

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media

+ ‘Monster Ichthyosaur’ is discovered in Colombia

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat