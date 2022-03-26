Taylor Hawkins: the day he wore the shirt of the Colombian National Team

The drummer of the rock group Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkinsdied at the age of 50 in Bogotá, before the group’s presentation at the Estéreo Picnic.

A member of one of the most influential and critically acclaimed alternative rock bands in the world, Hawkins was known for his onstage charisma and classic rock-inspired grooves from legends like Phil Collins and Roger Taylor of Queen.

With the shirt of the Colombian National Team

Since Friday night, when his death was confirmed, a video has been running on social networks of the drummer when he wore the shirt of the Colombian Soccer Team at a concert given in Fresno, United States.

It was in 2019, when Hawkins, reverting to freddy mercurywore in his own way the yellow shirt of the national team, which said Taylor on the back.

The drummer cut off his sleeves and donned his shirt like a skeleton. He was like that on stage.

Thanks for your music, Taylor Hawkins! We remember the legendary drummer of Foo Fighters, owning the scene in Fresno, reverting to Freddy Mercury and wearing the shirt of the Colombian National Team… the country where unexpected death surprised him. pic.twitter.com/4zrxHAO54X — SportsCenter (@SC_ESPN) March 26, 2022

Hawkins had been a part of the Foo Fighters since 1997, when he was hired by lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, providing percussion on some of the group’s biggest hits, including “Learn to Fly” and “Best of You.” .

SPORTS

Read also