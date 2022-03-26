Sunday, March 27, 2022
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Taylor Hawkins: the day he wore the shirt of the Colombian National Team

by admin_l6ma5gus
March 26, 2022
in Sports
0
0
SHARES
18
VIEWS
Share on FacebookShare on Twitter


close

taylor hawkins

Taylor Hawkins in the Colombia jersey.

Taylor Hawkins in the Colombia jersey.

The Foo Fighters drummer died this Friday in Bogotá.

The Drummer of the rock group Foo Fighters, Taylor Hawkins, died at the age of 50 in Bogotá, before the presentation of the group at the Estéreo Picnic.

A member of one of the most influential and critically acclaimed alternative rock bands in the world, Hawkins was known for his onstage charisma and classic rock-inspired grooves from legends like Phil Collins and Roger Taylor of Queen.

See also  Friendly fire: the scare that Juventus had with one of its starters

With the shirt of the Colombian National Team

Since Friday night, when his death was confirmed, a video has been running on social networks of the drummer when he wore the shirt of the Colombian Soccer Team at a concert given in Fresno, United States.

It was in 2019, when Hawkins, reversing Freddy Mercury, In his own way, he wore the yellow shirt of the selected team, which said Taylor on the back.

The drummer cut off his sleeves and donned his shirt like a skeleton. He was like that on stage.

Hawkins had been a part of the Foo Fighters since 1997, when he was hired by lead singer and former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl, providing percussion on some of the group’s biggest hits, including “Learn to Fly” and “Best of You.” .

See also  SBK | Davies, future in BMW as coach of Redding and van der Mark?

SPORTS

Read also

weather app logo

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Personalize, discover and inform yourself.

keep going down
to find more content

you arrived at content limit of the month

Enjoy the content to the fullest DIGITAL WEATHER unlimited. Sign up now!

* COP $900 / month for the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.


#Taylor #Hawkins #day #wore #shirt #Colombian #National #Team

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post

Alex Belli in the storm, a former gieffino: "It's unbearable and unnerving"

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

Recommended

No Result
View All Result

© 2022 JNews - Premium WordPress news & magazine theme by Jegtheme.