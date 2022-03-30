Home page world

Of: Tobias Utz

Taylor Hawkins at the Voodoo Music Experience in New Orleans in 2017. (Archive photo) © Amy Harris/AP/dpa

The musician Taylor Hawkins is dead. This was announced by his band “Foo Fighters”. Now the first details are known.

Update from Wednesday, March 30th, 2022, 9 a.m.: The US band Foo Fighters has ended their concert tour prematurely after the sudden death of drummer Taylor Hawkins. With “great sadness” all planned performances were canceled after the “shattering loss”, the band announced on their website on Tuesday. The band apologized to the fans. We now want to use the time to mourn, to heal, to be close to friends and to appreciate the music and memories we share together.

Hawkins died on Friday in Colombia, where the band was touring, at the age of 50. According to media reports, the drummer was found dead in a hotel in the capital Bogotá. An initial forensic examination found 10 different substances in Hawkins’ body, including marijuana, antidepressants, benzodiazepines and opioids. The hard rock band around frontman Dave Grohl had planned over 50 performances in the USA, Canada, Australia, New Zealand and Europe by the end of the year. On June 8th there was a Germany appointment in Berlin. Concerts in London, France, Spain, Italy and Switzerland were also on the programme.

Taylor Hawkins at the 2019 Napa Valley Expo in California. © Stock Photo: MediaPunch/Imago Images | Editing: IPPEN.MEDIA

The local investigative authorities have now published the first details. According to a toxicology study, “ten different types of substances” were found in Hawkins’ blood. Traces of opiates, antidepressants and marijuana were cited as examples. So far, however, it is unclear whether the influence of drugs has led to the death of the musician.

First report from Saturday, March 26th, 2022, 7 a.m.: Bogotá/New York – Foo Fighters drummer Taylor Hawkins is dead. “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins,” the rock band said on Twitter on Saturday night . Hawkins turned 50.

“His musical spirit and infectious laugh will live on forever among all of us,” the band continued. The Foo Fighters offered their condolences to his wife, children and loved ones and asked that their privacy be respected at this “incredibly difficult time”.

The US musician was found dead in a hotel in Bogotá, the news magazine Semana reported on Friday. The band was supposed to perform at the Estereo Pìcnic music festival there. (tu/dpa)