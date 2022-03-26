Taylor Hawkinsthe drummer of Foo Fighters for more than two decades, he died at the age of 50as communicated by the members of the famous band themselves.

The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and untimely loss of our beloved Taylor Hawkins. His musical spirit and his infectious laugh will live with us all forever.

The Foo Fighters I’m currently on tour in South America and were expected to perform at the Estéreo Picnic Festival in Bogotá, Colombia at the time of Hawkins’ death, as stated by a representative of the band.

Born in Fort Worth, Texas, Hawkins later moved to Laguna Beach, California with his family. After the departure of the original drummer of the Foo Fighters, William Goldsmithwhich forced frontman Dave Grohl to handle drum tasksHawkins officially joined the band in the spring of 1997.

Grohl would later define the drummer as his “best friend and partner in crime“In his autobiography of 2021, The Storyteller: Tales of Life and Music.

During his career with the Foo Fighters, Hawkins occasionally handled voice taskssinging as the lead in the group’s 2005 single Cold Day in the Sun. Hawkins also frequently sang covers with the group, both for B-sides and during live performances, including an interpretation of Somebody to Love by Queen during a show in January 2021.

For the uninitiated, the Foo Fighters have made a small contribution also in the videogame field. The group, in fact, has attended the concert dedicated to the launch Of Fallout 3while thanks to the video game Rock Band 2 it was possible to make a more in-depth analysis of the song Everlong. Finally, in one old interview issued to PSMthe group claimed to have Wipeout 2097 in the studio while making their first album and being a fan of the first Metal Gear Solid.

Hawkins he leaves behind his wife Alison and their three childrento whom we can do nothing but extend our heartfelt condolences.