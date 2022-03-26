The world of music, rock and roll in particular, has suffered an unexpected blow this Friday. Taylor Hawkins, the drummer of the Foo Fighters, one of the brightest musicians of a generation and together with Dave Grohl, emblem of the American band, died this Friday in Bogotá at the age of 51, hours before the band performed at the Estereo Picnic, a music festival held on the outskirts of the city. The group announced it through its official Twitter account: “The Foo Fighters family is devastated by the tragic and eternal loss of our beloved Taylor. His musical spirit and his infectious laugh will live with us all forever.”

The drummer died at the Casa Medina hotel, of the Four Seasons chain, where the band was staying. “The cause of death is yet to be established, according to versions of relatives, the death could be associated with the consumption of narcotic substances,” the Bogotá Metropolitan Police reported in a statement. As soon as the news was known, the surroundings of the hotel, where the big stars who visit the Colombian capital usually stay, were immediately filled with police, media, onlookers and followers. Sergio Rubián found out the news when he was already in bed, but he did not hesitate to go there: “Terrible. It is one of those types of events that it is very difficult for you to assimilate. You don’t think so, but unfortunately that’s how things happened.” Also Ricardo Rodríguez, who grew up listening to Foo Fighters, and Sofía went to the hotel to light a candle in his memory.

The public was slow to realize what had happened while waiting in front of the stage for the American band to come out to play at eleven o’clock at night. The organization of the festival communicated through the screens of the venue that due to a “very serious medical situation” Foo Fitghters were not going to act. Meanwhile, on another of the festival’s stages, the Black Pumas concert started late, but when they left they announced what had happened and observed a minute of silence. At the scheduled time of the concert, in the space reserved for the Foo Fighters, candles began to be lit. The audience gathered before the dais in complete silence. Five minutes before midnight, the festival paid tribute to the musician and all the stages played my hero.

Taylor Hawkins on stage at a concert in Hollywood, California. February 15, 2022

The band was founded by former Nirvana drummer Dave Grohl in 1994, the same year Kurt Cobain committed suicide. Precisely Grohl left the drums to act as a singer and the back of the stage would be for Hawkins since 1997, when he joined the band. Foo Fighters, despite the charisma of their leader, could not be understood without their battery. In almost every concert they used to switch roles to pay tribute to Queen, with Grohl on drums and Hawkins playing Freddy Mercury in Under Pressure.

The group, whose first album came out just a year after being formed, was one of the emblems of the music of the nineties that emerged in the United States and, over the years, became one of those rock groups that would inherit the place of the great consecrated bands called to fill stadiums wherever they went. “We were outcasts. What we didn’t know is that there were so many of us. At school, people like me were screwed every day. We didn’t play sports, we didn’t understand books, or what was that about museums. Music was life on the street, a place to meet your true friends, “Grohl said in an interview with this newspaper. In that same talk, Hawkins summed up the spirit that moved them in a very clear way: “Man, this can be a joke, but it can also be everything you have. For us, being on stage can only be possible with a positive attitude. This is cool.”

The world of music has been in shock. Guitarist Tom Morello, the Rage Agains the Machine, uploaded a photo with Hawkins to networks and wrote: “God bless you. I loved your spirit and your unstoppable and powerful rock. Rest in peace, friend”. Coldplay, who performed tonight in Monterrey, Mexico, dedicated the song to him Everglow. Vocalist Chris Martin remembered him as “a wonderful being.” Ozzy Osbourne called him a great person and an amazing musician. “My heart, my love and my condolences to his wife, his children, his family, his band and his fans. See you on the other side,” Ozzy added. The drummer of The Beatles, Ringo Starr, also had a few words: “God bless Taylor. Peace and love to his entire family and his band.” Some Colombian fans stayed all night in front of the hotel door guarding. They improvised an altar with candles that lit up the surrounding streets.

These days Foo Fighters was on tour in Latin America and arrived in Colombia after performing in Mexico, Chile and Argentina. “Our hearts go out to his wife, children and family, and we ask that their privacy be treated with the utmost respect at this unimaginably difficult time,” they said in the statement. The Foo Fighters were the highlight of the first day of the festival, which will continue with its programming for the rest of the weekend, with J Balvin on Saturday and The Strokes on Sunday.

With information from Juan Miguel Hernández and Camila Osorio

