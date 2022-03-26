According to a statement from the Colombian festival Estéreo Picnic, where the band would perform, Foo Fighters canceled the rest of the South American tour. They would play at Lollapalooza Brasil on Sunday (27).

Hawkins joined the group led by Dave Grohl in 1997 after two years playing drums for Alanis Morissette.

He replaced William Goldsmith, who resigned after a falling out with the singer. After recording the second album, “The Color and the Shape”, Grohl was not satisfied with Goldsmith’s participation and remade all his parts in secret.



#Taylor #Hawkins #drummer #Foo #Fighters #dies