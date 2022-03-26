Taylor Hawkins, 50, died this Friday, March 25, in a hotel in Bogotá. The drummer of the legendary band Foo Fighters He was in Colombia as part of his group’s tour of the region. The artists were going to perform at the Festival Estéreo Picnic (FEP), but the death led to the cancellation of the concert and the rest of the tour.

(Be sure to read: Who was Taylor Hawkins, the Foo Fighters drummer who died?).

The international media recorded the news that occurred in the country. For example, the American network ‘CNN’ noted that the rock group was about to perform at the FEP.

‘USA Today’, another of the leading media outlets in the North American country, recalled that Hawkins and his band had scheduled a presentation at the Grammy awards on April 3, the most important music gala.

He also recounted the life of the artist who accompanied the band since 1997 and was a participant in great songs, such as ‘The Pretender’, ‘Everlong’, ‘Best of You’ or ‘Walk’.

The ‘New York Post’, another American medium with high circulation, had on its cover the image of the drummer, the staff who participated in the removal of the body and two Colombian fans moved by the situation.

(Also: Taylor Hawkins: what is known about the death of the Foo Fighters drummer).

New York Post news.

‘Le Monde’, one of the most important newspapers in France, recorded that they still did not know, at midnight on Friday, the exact causes of deathsince the Colombian authorities had not commented.

The British news agency ‘BBC’, in the same way, highlighted that there was still no clear part of the untimely death about what happened inside the Four Seasons Casa Medina hotel, located on the Seventh Avenue in Bogotá.

‘El País’, one of the media with the greatest reach in Spain, emphasized that the drummer died just hours before giving his show at the music festival. “The body of the 50-year-old musician was found in the hotel in the Colombian capital where he was staying,” they wrote.

The American media ‘The Wall Street Journal’ mentioned that Candles were placed on the stage where Taylor Hawkins was to be presented to pay tribute to him.

(Keep reading: Headless, possessions and rock: the Foo Fighters hit the movies).

News from ‘The Wall Street Journal’. Photo: The Wall Street Journal

Likewise, the ‘Boston Globe’, an American media outlet, stressed that National Police vehicles, an ambulance and dozens of followers were stationed outside the hotel in northern Bogotá.

News from ‘The Boston Globe’.

For its part, ‘TMZ’, one of the portals specialized in entertainment in the United States, questioned that there were no accurate details of the death, but recalled past episodes of the drummer’s abuse of psychoactive substances.

Trends WEATHER

You can also read:

– ‘Goodbye, Taylor Hawkins’: this is how the world of music says goodbye to the drummer.

– Taylor Hawkins: what is known about the death of the Foo Fighters drummer.

– This is the luxurious hotel where Miley Cyrus stayed in Bogotá.