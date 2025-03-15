With a sense tribute in your personal social media account, Taylor Hasselhoff-Fiore He said goodbye to his mother Pamela Bach Several days after knowing the news of his death on March 5 at 62 in Los Angeles. At 34, the young woman wanted to dedicate to her mother some emotional words accompanied by a carousel of photographs of family memories throughout her childhood with her father and younger sister Hayley. «I would give anything in the world to hug you again, my eternal angel. You are my best friend, whole heart, my everything. I promise to make you proud and celebrate every day. Your granddaughter will know how incredible you are and promise that I will protect Hayley forever, ”wrote the eldest daughter of David Hasselhoff.

“Mom, I love you so much … the pain is unbearable, but I will be strong for you and I will keep your memory until we meet again, my beautiful one,” finished his farewell that came after the media publicly published the real cause of Pamela’s death. On March 5, Los Angeles agents found the body of the lifeless actress with a gunshot wound in the head. According to the coroner, and although the investigation to clarify what happened is still open, the reason for his death was suicide.

Hours after Taylor’s felt words, ‘People’ communicated the significant decision that the young woman has taken about the legal matters surrounding her mother’s life, for whose sudden loss, despite the concern she pursued her relatives during her last days, she is still dismayed. According to the medium, the firstborn of Hasselhoff and Bach has submitted a request in the courts to be able to administer the heritage of Pamela and be the executor, since the interpreter died without a will.

In the legal documents presented by the ‘influencer’ to become administrator of the assets of her mother, the young woman asks to handle the distribution of the assets of her assets valued at almost 800 thousand euros, although this figure may not be the definitive one having “private trusts outside the succession case”, as revealed ‘TMZ’ in the last hours. In the recent life of the actress, money problems were a constant concern. She herself was worried about the possibility of being homeless.









«Our family is deeply saddened by the recent death of Pamela Hasselhoff. We are grateful for the samples of love and support during this difficult time, but we kindly request privacy while we regret and cross this challenging moment, ”David publicly said his regret for the death of his ex -wife, who fell in love with a filming set and formed a family with two daughters in common not exempt from legal disputes in his separation.