The Tesla Model S Plaid has received competition from Stuttgart with the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

It was Tesla who managed to gain worldwide fame for electric cars with more than 1,000 hp. Now they are no longer alone. Lucid with the Air, Rimac with the Nevera, the GMC Hummer EV. All EVs with the staggering power of 1,000 hp or more.

Challenge

It had been clear for some time that Porsche was also trying to come up with an answer to the electric horsepower craze. The brand has taken its time to develop an electric top model. Electric cars with enormous power have their fair share of challenges, including heat. The battery pack can become quite warm when that power is used. The challenge lies in the areas of performance and safety. We had to wait a while for it, but there it is. The more than 1,000 hp powerful Porsche Taycan Turbo GT.

1,108 hp. For two seconds.

Just like a good wine, the Turbo GT has been left to mature for a while. The results are impressive. The new Porsche Taycan Turbo GT comes on the market in two flavors. As a 'normal' model and a variant with the Weissach package. Just like the Porsche GT models, the Taycan also gains access to the package with the focus on ultimate performance.

You have up to 789 hp and up to 1,340 Nm of torque at your disposal in the Turbo GT. Activate Launch Control and you will briefly receive 1,034 hp. For two seconds the power peaks to 1,108 hp. This makes the Taycan Turbo GT the most powerful series-built Porsche to date.

It's a bit lame, of course. You have a Porsche with 1,108 hp, but only for two seconds. It's difficult to explain at the bar. The challenge for electric cars often lies in heat formation. No one wants a tricked-out Taycan. Apparently the peak power of more than 1,100 hp cannot be safely delivered for more than a second or two. So be it.

Performance

With that very impressive Launch Control, this Taycan accelerates from a standstill (not rolling Tesla) to 100 km/h in 2.3 seconds. If you choose the Weissach package, an additional 0.1 count will be added. The electric monster sprints from 0 to 200 km/h in 6.6 seconds, or 6.4 seconds for the Weissach. That is up to 1.3 seconds faster than the Turbo S, until recently the top model of the Taycan. The top speed is 305 km/h. The WLTP range is 555 kilometers.

No back seat

Compared to a Taycan Turbo S, Porsche has shaved a total of 75 kg off the weight with the Turbo GT. The German car manufacturer achieved this by using lightweight materials in, among other things, the luggage compartment. The seats are also made of carbon. The Turbo GT has its own 21-inch lightweight wheels and carbon ceramic brakes. The electric car comes standard with the Porsche Active Ride suspension system, tailored to the GT.

You do compromise on luxury. The trunk lid no longer has soft-close, but we can live with that. That's not the only thing. If you choose the Weissach package, this will result in a weight saving of another 70 kg. Then you have to do without the back seat and the Taycan suddenly becomes a two-seater. Why would you do that? I hear Nielson singing.

The Weissach package does not have the Sport Chrono clock (because of weight savings), even floor mats are missing. In addition, savings have been made on insulation material and there is only one (manually operated) charging port valve on the right side. And what about the Sound Package Plus, where Porsche has omitted the rear speakers for the Weissach. You sacrifice a lot on comfort and get a kind of electric racer in return.

Looks

The neighbor must know that you have the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (with or without Weissach), of course. Fortunately, the Germans have made enough adjustments to match the bombastic power with the appearance.

What is immediately noticeable is the new adaptive spoiler. Not as extreme as a GT3 RS, but hard to miss. In addition, the Turbo GT has a front spoiler with aero blades. The Weissach goes one step further with a fixed carbon rear spoiler. This wing provides a downward pressure of up to 220 kg.

Interior

Standard in every Taycan Turbo GT is a microfiber textile Race-Tex interior with black leather accents. You have the lightweight bucket seats with a high-gloss carbon finish and 'Turbo GT' incorporated into the headrests as standard. Do not worry. You can also get the Adaptive Sports Seats Plus with electric 18-way adjustment and memory package at no extra cost. If you want contrasting shades in the colors Volt Blue or GT Silver, this is available on request.

Records

It's not all ostentation and quick sprints. Porsche puts words to words with not one, but two track records. At Laguna Seca, the Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is the fastest electric series production car with a time of 1:27.87.

The second record was set on the Nürburgring-Nordschleife with a pre-production version of the Turbo GT. With a time of 7:07.55 minutes, this top model is no less than 26 seconds faster than the Taycan Turbo S on the 'Ring.

Price, availability and competition

If you choose the new colors Pale Blue Metallic and Purple Sky Metallic, you will immediately stand out. NB! Porsche will continue to offer these colors for one year only. Then the shades disappear from the palette and you have to rely on the Paint to Sample lacquers. Well, Porsche has turned marketing into an art. A total of six exterior colors are available.

The Porsche Taycan Turbo GT is available from 249,900 euros. This makes the Porker more than twice as expensive compared to a Model S Plaid. The Weissach package is available at no additional cost. Porsche's new electric top model can be admired at dealers from spring. You can check a price comparison with the main competitors below.

Tesla Model S Plaid (1,020 hp) – from € 110,990

Lotus Emeya R (905 hp) – from € 155,025

Lucid Air Dream Edition (1,111 hp) – from € 222,000

Porsche Taycan Turbo GT (1,108 hp) – from € 249,000

