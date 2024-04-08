Who would have thought, an Audi is more popular than a Porsche!

If you want to drive a modern Porsche for little (relatively) the Taycan is the model to buy. They depreciate rapidly compared to the new price, so you now see them for interesting second-hand prices on Marktplaats. With the Taycan facelift, it is likely that prices will drop even further.

What is striking is that the cheapest Porsche Taycan on Marktplaats is considerably cheaper than the Audi e-tron GT. Its technical counterpart. Normally you would put the Porsche badge above the Audi badge financially. Saying you drive a Porsche is a lot more prestige than Audi, right? However, the e-tron GT seems to retain its value better.

Cheapest Porsche Taycan

The cheapest Porsche Taycan on Marktplaats (without damage) is not even an entry-level car. This is a 4S with the Performance battery. The electric car is for sale on Marktplaats for 63,995 euros. The new price of this copy was 169,000 (!) euros in 2020. The cheapest Audi e-tron GT from Marktplaats is for sale for 77,900 euros. This one is newer (2022) and has fewer kilometers, but still.

Exclusive vs less exclusive

What of course helps in the Audi's favor is that the e-tron GT is a lot rarer. At the time of writing, 120 copies of the Taycan are for sale on Marktplaats. The e-tron GT is much more exclusive with 15 units.

The e-tron GT has a 93 kWh battery and 476 hp of power. The Porsche has to make do with an 84 kWh battery and 489 hp of power. The range is 407 kilometers for the Porker and 488 kilometers for the Audi.

The Porsche Taycan 4S has run 141,930 kilometers and therefore has much more experience than the e-tron GT with 23,652 kilometers on the clock. The question is, which would you rather be in? The cheaper Porsche, which is older and has more experience, or the younger Audi with fewer kilometers? Just shout in the comments!

This article Taycan second-hand still cheaper than an e-tron GT first appeared on Autoblog.nl.

