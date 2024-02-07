The prices of the Taycan have arrived. They have become quite pricey.

It is already an veteran in the world of EVs: the Porsche Taycan. Porsche's electric sports sedan may be the first car to get the hands of petrolheads and EV enthusiasts. It's just a very nice car that happens to be electric.

My dear colleague has all the details about the facelifted Porsche Taycan @rubenpriest already shared with you. For now we have the prices for you. Yes, Autoblog can exclusively share the prices before Porsche makes it public.

Prices Taycan

We'll start with the regular Taycan sedan. It is now available from 107,000 euros. This makes the Taycan more than 7,000 more expensive than before. That is still cheaper than an Audi e-tron GT, but that is always a quattro.

The cheapest Taycan with four-wheel drive is the Taycan 4S, which retails for 126,600 euros. The Taycan Turbo is available from 183,000 euros, although we can imagine that you will immediately go for the Taycan Turbo S, which costs 218,900 euros.

Prices Taycan Sport Turismo

Unlike the Panamera, the Tacyan Sport Turismo does return. There was hardly any added value with the Panamera, but that is different with the Taycan. The Taycan is a four-door sedan as standard and the Sport Turismo has a fifth door.

Prices for the Taycan Sport Turismo start at 108,100 euros. The four-wheel drive version costs 127,800 euros. The Taycan Turbo can go for 184,000 euros and the Turbo S variant changes hands for 219,900 euros.

Prices Taycan Cross Turismo

Then the most adventurous version! That is the Taycan Cross Turismo. That is in fact the Sport Turismo, but with greater ground clearance. Once again there are four flavors here, but they are slightly different. The Cross Turismo is not available with rear-wheel drive.

Boarding is done with the Taycan Cross Turismo 4, which costs 119,400 euros. A step above is the Taycan 4S Cross Turismo, which costs 132,600 euros. The prices of the Taycan Turbo Cross Turismo and Turbo S Cross Turismo are 184,500 euros and 220,400 euros respectively.

What do we notice?

It is striking that the prices of the Taycan have risen considerably compared to the outgoing model. Now we must note that there is considerably more power and that the range has also increased. The standard Taycan can travel 175 km on a single battery, which is extremely impressive.

Adaptive air suspension is also standard, as is a heat pump. Things like seat heating, park assistant with camera and mood lighting are now also standard, although it is rather striking that you previously had to pay extra for this.

However, another thing we noticed is that the Taycan is significantly more expensive in the Netherlands than in Germany. There, the cheapest Taycan costs 101,500 euros and the most expensive costs 191,096 euros. That makes a big difference, while this time there is no BPM that can explain the price difference.

Prices competition Taycan:

Nio ET7 100 kWh | €93,900

Porsche Taycan | €107,000

BMW i5 M60 xDrive | €108,430

Tesla Model S Plaid | €110,993

Mercedes-AMG EQE 43 4Matic | €111,068

Audi e-tron GT quattro | €111,505

If we look at the competition, it is noticeable that other cars have become cheaper and the Taycan has become a bit more expensive. So you can now choose from a standard Taycan with nothing, or a Model S Plaid which is probably faster than the Taycan Turbo S and costs twice as much. If you want a big German electric sedan for 110 grand, the choice is greater than ever.

