D.The Porsche Taycan built in Zuffenhausen is apparently selling well. More than 20,000 units of the electric sports sedan have been sold since 2019, and now another variant is set to ensure that there are many more. Taycan Cross Turismo is what Porsche calls its first CUV, or Cross Utility Vehicle, almost an SUV, but not entirely.

The big difference to the sedan manifests itself in the rear. A large flap provides access to the cargo area, the rear bench can be folded down, and the maximum cargo volume then increases to 1212 liters. Porsche wants to address leisure-oriented customers who pack their bikes on a rear rack and maybe even strap a box onto the roof. In Germany, 40 percent of Taycan customers should opt for the more flexible model from the summer, which is around 1,600 euros more expensive, taking into account the additional equipment.

However, in Cross Turismo you get a higher level. The basic price is around 93,500 euros, but there are always two electric machines on board, and both axles are always driven, the air suspension is standard, as is the large battery with its gross capacity of 93.4 kWh. With the air suspension, the cross Taycan can be lifted five centimeters, together with the gravel mode, which curbs the high performance, the electric Porsche actually has some off-road talents, which we were able to see for ourselves in a quarry.

Top speeds are 220, 230 and 250 km / h

Four power variants are on offer, ranging from 380 to 625 hp, and in the short-term overboost even from 476 to 761 hp. The maximum torques are also impressive: 500, 650, 850 or 1050 Newton meters. The possible maximum speeds are 220, 230, 250 km / h. All variants can be charged with 270 kW, provided a correspondingly powerful charging station is available. Porsche promises that the batteries will then be full from five to 80 percent in a good 20 minutes.

The range is between 420 and 460 kilometers, depending on the model, although we now know that all of this is relative. With a length of 4.96 meters and a width of 1.97 meters without exterior mirrors, the Taycan CT is a stately car, and the optional off-road package increases the ground clearance by three centimeters. The rear looks a bit clumsy in comparison, the practical advantages may outweigh that.