Less can be more. The new entry-level model in the Porsche Taycan series does not need additional names such as Turbo, Turbo S or 4S and does not need to drive the front wheels. As a pure rear-wheel drive, the electric sports car is suddenly close to the classic 911 basic philosophy. There is also a relatively low entry price of 85,520 euros. Then you drive the weaker, 326 hp engine, in another variant there is 380 hp. The values ​​refer to the respective nominal power, in the peak (overboost) 408 or even 476 hp are possible.

When it comes to the size of the battery, Porsche also makes two offers: either 79 or 93 kWh, which, according to the standard, ensures ranges of 431 or 484 kilometers. High charging capacities should guarantee short waiting times on long-distance journeys. Direct current can be fed into the battery with 225 kW, the large battery can even handle up to 270 kW. Appropriate charging stations, called superchargers, are of course a prerequisite.

Porsche says it takes just under 23 minutes to go from five to 80 percent charge level of the battery. Charging with eleven kW from the wallbox at home takes around nine hours. The Taycan can also process 22 kW alternating current for an additional charge.









The sprint from 0 to 100 km / h can be achieved in 5.4 seconds, the top speed is also 230 km / h for both variants. However, you should not check these values ​​too often if the specified range is to be achieved even approximately. From the outside, the simple Taycan only differs through slight retouching such as side skirts and rear diffuser in black. There are no differences in the interior. What is new is that customers can now order completely leather-free upholstery.

Porsche proudly reports that more than 20,000 units of the four-seater Taycan with its 407-liter trunk (another 84 liters at the front) were sold last year. The new basic model comes to German dealers in March.