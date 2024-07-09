Deputies changed the government’s text and expanded participation in the entity’s 3rd instance; find out what the composition will be

Taxpayers will have representatives in the final instance of the Management Committee’s adjudicating body, responsible for collecting and redistributing dual VAT (Value Added Tax) taxes. The measure was stipulated in the complementary bill regulating tax reform prepared by the 2nd working group in the Chamber. The rule was not in the original proposal submitted by the government.

In practice, the system will work as a kind of “new Carf”, the Administrative Council of Tax Appeals. In a similar way to what happens in the agency, the tiebreaker is on the side of the person appointed by the Tax Authority.

A tiebreaker controlled by the Tax Authorities gives more collection capacitybecause, in these cases, the president tends to define in a way that is favorable to the governments.

The body will be responsible for deciding administrative disputes, that is, a specific dispute resolution system. There will be 3 instances. It will work like this:

Instance 1

There will be 27 trial chambers, one for each state of the Federation. This will be the sphere where the proceedings begin. The composition is as follows:

2 indicated by the administration of the State where the process was launched;

2 indicated by the tax administration of the municipalities of that Federation unit;

1 president appointed by the Tax Authority (only votes in the event of a tie).

Instance 2

It has the duty to judge ex officio appeals and voluntary appeals. There are also 27 virtual chambers. They include:

2 indicated by the administration of the State where the process was launched;

2 indicated by the tax administration of the municipalities of that Federation unit;

4 tax payer representatives;

1 president appointed by the Tax Authority (only votes in the event of a tie).

Instance 3

You have the obligation to judge:



standardization resource;

standardization incident;

request for rectification;

deliberate on the edition, review and cancellation of binding provisions within its competences.

The members are:

4 representatives of the States;

4 representatives of the municipalities;

8 tax payers’ representatives;

1 president appointed by the Tax Authority (only votes in the event of a tie).

The Management Committee will be responsible for regulating the IBS (Tax on Goods and Services). It will be a body that will have representatives from the States and municipalities, with the responsibility of implementing the principle of non-cumulativeness of the tax.

THE REGULATION

On April 24, Finance Minister Fernando Haddad personally delivered the main text of the tax regulation to the presidents of the Chamber of Deputies, Arthur Lira (PP-AL), and the Senate, Rodrigo Pacheco (PSD-MG). The 2nd text was released in June.

In total, there will be 3 texts: 2 complementary bill projects (these are already with Congress) and 1 ordinary bill.

The complementary ones will deal with:

the specifications common to the IBS (Tax on Goods and Services) and the CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services) – Contains definitions of all specific and differentiated regimes of federal, state and municipal taxes. It also discusses selective taxes; IBS specifications only – will define the format of the tax management committee. It addresses the transition from the current ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services) to the new rate.

The third text – in the form of an ordinary law – should detail how the transfer of resources to the Regional Development Fund will be made as compensation for tax benefits. This will also be done later.

Here are the differences between the texts:

bill – legislative proposal that can create, amend or repeal laws;

ordinary bill – deals with general matters and requires a simple majority for approval;

complementary bill – regulates specific topics provided for in the Constitution and requires an absolute majority for approval.

UNDERSTAND TAX REFORM

In short, the main change proposed by the consumption tax reform is the creation of VAT (Value Added Tax) to unify a series of tax rates. The objective is to simplify the collection system in Brazil.

The change is expected to come into effect by 2033. It was instituted through a PEC (Proposed Amendment to the Constitution), approved by the National Congress in December 2023.

Brazil has 5 taxes on consumption that will be unified by VAT:

IPI (Taxes over industrialized products);

PIS (Social integration program);

Cofins (Contribution to the Financing of Social Security);

ICMS (Tax on the Circulation of Goods and Services);

ISS (Tax over services).

Dual VAT will consist of:

CBS (Contribution on Goods and Services) – the merger of IPI, PIS and Cofins. It will be managed by the Union (federal government);

IBS (Tax on Goods and Services) – unifies ICMS and ISS. It will have shared management between states and municipalities.

O Poder360 prepared a report that explains in detail the tax reform and the changes it will bring to citizens’ daily lives. Read here.