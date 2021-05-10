Taxpayer warns: Due to an expired account number, taxes may be paid into the wrong account

The tax administration’s OP account number was discontinued last year. Payments to it will be refunded to the payer from the first day of June.

Tax administration urges people to make sure they pay their taxes into the right account. The tax administration’s OP account number has become obsolete last year. Payments to it will be refunded to the payer from the first day of June. The payment may go to the wrong account number, for example, when the incorrect account number is stored in online banking.

“The result can be a nasty surprise. You think you paid, but the payment will be credited back to your account the next day without notice. In the worst case, you will only notice when interest has already started to accrue on unpaid taxes, ”says the Chief Inspector. Juha Villman In the tax administration bulletin.

Using the wrong account number will bring problems right away in June, for example, to people who pay VAT and withholding taxes. Later in the summer, the same surprise may be encountered by residual tax and property tax payers.

The tax administration’s OP account number was discontinued because the state payment services agreement with OP expired last November. In the new contract period, Danske Bank and Nordea have been selected as providers of state payment services.