The Council for the Defense of the Taxpayer registered in Murcia at the end of 2022 (latest data available) 79 claims to the Tax Agency, apart from another 12 to the Cadastre. In Cartagena there are 12 complaints processed to the Treasury. In total, there are 91 complaints from Murcia and Cartagena and addressed to the Tax Agency.

This is stated in the annual report of the Taxpayer Defense Council, which in 2022 counted zero suggestions from the Region of Murcia.

In general, throughout Spain the majority of taxpayer claims are directed to the Tax Agency and the Cadastre. The latter increased slightly in the last year by 0.13%, while those of the Treasury fell by 0.94%.

The “common” issues are those that generate the most complaints nationally (3,728). This is followed by attendance (1,262), information (986), collection (475), general matters or environment (396) and certificates (91).

The main reason for complaints is disagreement with the application of the standard (419) and followed by errors (304). Furthermore, the complaint for the treatment received by the official (188) and allegations not taken into account (91) stand out.

This data places Murcia at number 17 in the ranking of large cities, where Madrid (1,497), Barcelona (879) and Málaga (301) break all records.

In any case, the claims from Murcia and Cartagena are few if we take into account that a total of 11,948 complaints were registered throughout the country in 2022, of which only 8,881 were admitted for processing.

Administrative complaints did not decrease throughout the year, but were especially concentrated in the first half of the year. In this way, the majority of claims were made, above all, in January, followed, remotely, by the months of May, April and June.

Online processing



On the other hand, the majority of taxpayer complaints were filed in 2022 through the internet (69.94%) compared to other means (30.06%). This trend has been increasing since 2018, but in 2020 (during the pandemic) it took off definitively, with 77% of claims 'online'.

However, there are also complaints about the difficulty of completing the procedure online. In 2022, throughout Spain, 43 were filed due to downloading or consulting on the internet and another 103 due to the difficulties involved in submitting the claim electronically.