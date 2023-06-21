Taxes, skip the flat tax for employees. The tax delegation is coming

Important news is coming taxesare contained in the tax delegation that the Meloni government is about to launch and concern i employees. The provision provides for a tax relief on thirteenth and on productivity bonuses and overtime but does not contemplate the flat tax. This was confirmed by the Deputy Minister of the Economy Leo: “When we talk about incremental income for employees – reports Il Corriere della Sera – there are thirteenth pay, overtime and productivity bonuses, so we have focused attention on this. It’s clear that without the covers the tax review part It can not be done. We will try to find them.”

For the self-employedon the other hand – continues Il Corriere – an important novelty is looming, with the farewell to big advances for November. The rapporteur of the delegation bill, Alberto Gusmeroli (Lega), presented an amendment which provides for the installment of both the advance and the Irpef balance. “Enough – says the speaker – with the taxes paid in advance. All taxes they can be paid in installments“. Among the amendments presented yesterday by the Government and the rapporteur, eleven, there is also one that would allow companies to detax the costs of new hires, through the mechanism of super depreciation. Among the proposals of the executive also the adoption of the “global minimum tax” for businesses, which according to Confindustria should be 15% for those who keep the profits in the company, and a law that provides for greater involvement of Finance Guard in controls aimed at the repression of the illegal game.

