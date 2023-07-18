Salvini: “We will allow the state to collect money it would otherwise never have”

“A fair and friendly taxman is a declared objective of the centre-right’s electoral program, so much so that it is explicitly mentioned in point 4 of the electoral program on which the voters have rewarded us. We must act with common sense, helping millions of Italians who have declared their income but have not been able to pay taxes or who have not made it back to work. In this way we will also allow the State to collect money that it would never otherwise have”. So the deputy prime minister and minister Matthew Salvini.









