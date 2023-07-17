“The fight against tax evasion is a matter of justice, it is not persecuting someone”

The fight against tax evasion is right, it doesn’t mean persecuting someone. The Director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, don’t mince words. The sentences spoken during the “Let’s make Italy simple” initiative seem to be an indirect response to the Deputy Prime Minister and Minister of Infrastructure, Matteo Salvini, who calls for a great and definitive fiscal peace. Not even the words that the Minister of Public Administration, Paolo Zangrillo, addressed directly to his government colleague are conciliatory. In short, from the Revenue and from a government representative of Come on Italy comments arrive that are anything but enthusiastic about the idea launched by Salvini.

“We are at the side of citizens who want to continue to have a correct relationship with the tax authorities and ensure full and loyal compliance with the tax rules on the part of everyone – said Ruffini – because this must be clear: the fight against tax evasion is not a will to persecute someone. The Agency is a government administration, not a belligerent entity.” Paying taxes, he continued, “is a matter of justice towards all those who, and they are the vast majority, they pay taxes year after year and have always paid them down to the last penny, even at the cost of sacrifices and despite the undeniable high tax burden; of those who need the support of the State, provided through public services with the recovered financial resources”. The director of the Agency then recalled that in 2022 over 20 billion of tax evasion were recovered.

