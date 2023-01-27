Summer moratorium on notices, letters of compliance, requests for documentation and also on payment deadlines

A summer moratorium on notices, letters of compliance, requests for documentation and also on payment deadlines: “This is requested of us by many and it is something, in my opinion, sacrosanct”. These are the words of the Deputy Minister of Economy, Maurizio Leo on 26 January in the first stages of the 2023 edition of Telefisco.

An edition characterized by very high numbers – reads the website of Il Sole 24 Ore -, opened by the managing director of the 24 Ore Group, Mirja Cartia d’Asero who explained: «This year Telefisco is accompanied by a great novelty : the return of Il Sole 24 Ore to the training market. For us, training is an essential component of our offer. And we want to decline it – this is our project – with a training catalog that combines innovation and tradition in the name of maximum efficiency and practicality”.

During the morning there was space for an introduction by the director of Sole 24 Ore, Fabio Tamburini and for interventions by the Minister of the Economy, Giancarlo Giorgetti and the director of the Revenue Agency, Ernesto Maria Ruffini, interviewed together with Leo on the news related to the forthcoming tax reform. While, in the following hours of the long marathon, the president of the National Council of Accountants, Elbano de Nuccio and that of the National Council of Labor Consultants, Rosario De Luca also took part in the work.

Talking about the changes to come, Leo he focused for a long time on the issue of formalities, and explained that “in the period in which the tax payer and the professionals are grappling with the declarations, it makes no sense that they are” required by the taxman “elements that do not then entail consequences for the purposes of payments” . Therefore, the Government is studying a moratorium, which must also concern the deadlines for payments. “We must start again from the 10th of September, the month of August must be a month of tranquility for everyone”. While, on the verification front, Leo has relaunched the two-year arrangement with creditors for smaller companies.

Subscribe to the newsletter

